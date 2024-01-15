Salma Hayek: her advice to hide your gray hair in just a few seconds

Taking to her Instagram account, the actress revealed her secret weapon to make her gray roots disappear. We copy the pro.

A singular accent, undeniable charm and recognizable black hair. Salma Hayek is one of those timeless actresses we love to watch evolve. For many years, she has been one of those people who has fully embraced her gray hair. And it feels good…!

On her social networks or on the red carpets of prestigious ceremonies, the actress regularly reveals her graying roots. However, on her Instagram account, she told her 28 million subscribers that she sometimes hides them. “They don’t bother me, but sometimes you have to work with people who are bothered by it,” she regrets. To avoid frequent coloring, Salma Hayek competes in simplicity with very effective tips.

Read also > My hair has turned gray for the first time: what should I do?

FIND BOXES BY ELLE: The ELLE editorial team brings you favorite selections in limited edition boxes; + 300€ worth of products for only 49€! Pre-order the next box in collaboration with Aloe and John now.

Salma Hayek’s tips for making your gray roots disappear

Facing the camera, Salma Hayek did not hesitate to share her little tips to hide her gray hair. His secret weapon…? Lampblack. â€‹How can I hide them temporarily without painting them? When I do my own hair, I wear mascara. You clean the brush really well, and then you do it like this,'” the 57-year-old star explains, brushing her brown hair with Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara.

A method which, apart from blackening white hair, also tames curly hair and other rebellious hair. But that’s not all, for an even more professional look, Salma Hayek can count on the help of her hairdresser. His technique… Use a temporary touch-up spray – hair makeup – for the roots, quips the main man in question. An ideal alternative to coloring that fades away with the next shampoo

The articles selected above may be subject to remuneration from our partners.

The prices offered are indicative and may vary.