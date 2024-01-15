Salma Hayek, legs in the air, natural: she’s a hit

Actress Salma Hayek surprised us on January 28, 2023. The 57-year-old star shared a new, never-seen-before picture of herself on her Instagram account. In this photo we naturally find Salma Hayek.

The star decided to reveal herself to her audience naturally, without any makeup. And it must be said that it fits her perfectly.

Salma Hayek: a natural beauty

In this photo shared on her Instagram account, Salma Hayek is posing without any makeup, her hair is tied up, she is wearing pajamas, her nails are painted burgundy. A natural photo that was a hit as it was liked by more than 281,000 people in just a few hours.

This is not the first time that the actress has created a stir on the web without any artwork. The star does not hesitate to share her hot photos with her community, without any fuss and where naturalness is given priority. When the actress is not hitting the red carpet without makeup or in evening wear, Salma Hayek mesmerizes her fans in swimsuits. evidence. This December 11, 2023, the 57-year-old actress revealed her dream image. One photo was liked by more than 700,000 people.

Earlier, the actress had left her mark during a grand evening. She appeared in a stunning long, tight-fitting silk dress with a deep neckline. Enough to manifest the body of your dreams.

Salma Hayek is absolutely divine. And she wins the hearts of her fans with each of her publications and appearances!