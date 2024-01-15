Salma Hayek reveals her impossible trick for hiding her gray hair

If Salma Hayek His age (57 years) and his gray hair match perfectly, he also hides his gray hair. It’s no miracle, he has them like everyone else! The actress also revealed on Instagram a simple and ageless trick to get them out of sight, and without going through the dyeing step.

Salma Hayek: cover-up operation

In a video shared on Instagram, we see her in full beauty mode, in a white robe. Hair, makeup…

“Look at all those gray hairs. So what’s the secret? How to cover them without painting them? when I’m alone, i only wear mascara , , she says. But before we get started, there are a few small precautions to take: “You clean the brush very well and then clean it like this”She mimics running a mascara brush through her brown hair. “And any small unruly hairs that do grow out not only turn black, but also remain flat.”she adds.

But when he has time – and his barber, miguel martin perezSalma Hayek, on the other hand, adopts a different strategy to touch up those gray roots in a blink of an eye. she uses it hair touch up From L’Oréal Professionnel. “It’s like putting makeup on your hairRecognizes Salma Hayek. You see, I don’t need touch-ups every three weeks. I could not care less. ,

Salma Hayek, a fan of naturalness, regularly posts her photos on social networks without makeup, Last June, François-Henri Pinault’s wife did not hesitate to be present when the lottery went up. “I wake up and count the number of gray hairs and wrinkles that came to the party this morning.” He had entertained himself.

read this also: