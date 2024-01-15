Salma Hayek shares rare photos with her daughter-in-law Mathilde on her birthday

Salma Hayek’s daughter-in-law celebrated her 23rd birthday this Tuesday, February 20. On this occasion, the actress wanted to send him a loving message on Instagram.

Happy birthday to Mathilde Pinault. This Tuesday, February 20, the young woman, fruit of François-Henri Pinault’s first marriage, celebrated her 23rd birthday. On this festive day, Salma Hayek wanted to send a carousel of images and a message of pride to the person who became her daughter-in-law after her marriage to the multimillionaire in 2009.

The “Frida” star actress, through a publication on her Instagram account, exposed her collusion with her daughter-in-law. In this carousel of three photos, she shows two photos of her close-up with Mathilde Pinault during the holidays. The actress concluded her post with a photo of the young woman and her father embracing.

“Happy Birthday Tildy Tildy Tildy, we love you and we are so proud of the woman you have become,” we can read after the post.

a happy blended family

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault create a blended family. Before meeting the woman with whom he currently shares his life, the 61-year-old businessman was already the father of two children from his first marriage to Dorothy Lepere: François, aged 26, and Mathilde, aged 23. . François-Henri Pinault is also the father of Augustin James, whom he met with Linda Evangelista in 2006.

François-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek married in 2009 and have a daughter, Valentina Paloma, now 16. The youngest daughter of the family intends to follow in her mother’s footsteps. Salma Hayek in May 2020 for the magazine “Hello!”.