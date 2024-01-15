Salma Hayek, Vanessa Hudgens, Kim Kardashian… the stars paraded at the Vanity Fair party

This is one of those evenings that fashion lovers wouldn’t miss for anything in the world. This Sunday, March 10, the Vanity Fair evening took place in Los Angeles in the presence of many distinguished guests. The photographers were able to count on the bright smiles of the winners – Emma Stone, Billie Eilish, Robert Downey Jr. and Justin Tritt – but also of the losers, obviously very good players!

Salma Hayek posed with her husband François-Henri Pinault in a stunning silver dress that highlighted the curves of her body. Margot Robbie swapped her long black Versace dress for an iconic piece by Thierry Mugler. Kim Kardashian was also in attendance, as were her two younger half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

rest after this advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski, a Jacquemus bride

Vanessa Hudgens took advantage of her appearance on the Oscars red carpet to announce that she is pregnant with Cole Tucker. Her second look during the Vanity Fair party highlighted her adorable baby bump even more. Emily Ratajkowski was photographed in a white Jacquemus dress, while Sydney Sweeney chose a Marc Bouvier dress…20 years after Angelina Jolie. Reaching out with her eldest son, Pamela Anderson has again made a choice to complete Super natural on the red carpet.

rest after this advertisement

Diane Kruger, Sofia Vergara, Lenny Kravitz, Florence Pugh, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlize Theron, Lily Gladstone, Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves, Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake also attended. red carpet,