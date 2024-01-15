Salsa for Tacos al Pastor: this is the secret method to prepare it

Every Taqueria’s Best Kept Secret dip. It is known that the soul of tacos is the sauce and that is why today we do not want to share anything more or anything less with you. recipe To prepare a delicious chutney Tacos al pastor. And if you’ve ever been to eat tacos, you know that everyone else eats tacos. tacos And apart from the char, which gives a distinct flavor to the already marinated meat, it comes with Pineapple,

For this reason, today we are daring to share with you recipe Secret to deliciousness Sauce for your al pastor tacos, We are sure that we will overcome you palate Crows for less than a cock. And it contains a mixture of extraordinary peppers, which, without a doubt, match very well pork.

It should be noted that there are many types of sauces can be used with tacos al pastor, but it’s gonna give him juicy touchwhich we like very much when we eat someone Taco. Luckily this time we already know what the secret of one of the most popular is and we will share it with you.

What’s so special about al pastor taco sauce?

dip Commonly used with tacos al pastor, it is called “taquera sauce” or “taquera red sauce”. It is a spicy and delicious mixture that perfectly complements smoked flavor And pork seasoning. In this case it also has pineapple juice in it, so if you want to try it, let’s get to work!

