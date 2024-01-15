Salvadoran opposition calls for annulment of legislative elections amid complaints of irregularities

Members of polling stations work on the final count of the election for deputies in San Salvador (EFE/Rodrigo Sura).



Representatives of the opposition parties Nationalist Republican Alliance (ARENA), Nuestro Tiempo (NT) and Vamos presented it before the Supreme Electoral Tribunal of El Salvador (TSE) on Monday. Request to cancel the February 4 legislative elections.

claudia ortizA representative and candidate for a second term in Congress explained to journalists that the election was also being called for a rerun due to “serious violations of the Constitution, the political rights of citizens and all candidates from all political parties.” In dispute.”

Ortiz, who would have won a seat in the Legislative Assembly according to the preliminary results of the final scrutiny of the legislative elections, assured that “the principle of not falsifying the popular will has also been seriously violated.”

President of Nuestro Tiempo (NT), andy fellerThe annulment request also presented a document with “69 anomalies of the entire electoral process”, “each supported with its respective evidence,” he said.

The Electoral Code establishes in its Article 270 that a request to cancel an election can be submitted 24 hours after the election is held.

However, representatives of all opposition parties maintained that “They are on time” in submitting the appeal and assured that “the election will be conducted until the investigation is completed.”

Over the weekend, the Supreme Electoral Court confirmed Nayib Bukele’s victory with more than 84% (EFE/Bienvenido Velasco).



The electoral unit must analyze the request and complete the relevant procedures within a period of three days in accordance with the electoral law.

On Sunday the TSE ended a controversial and unusual final investigation of the legislative elections, a week after it was launched and amid multiple complaints of irregularities.

On Monday afternoon the electoral body is expected to make official the results of the final scrutiny of the legislative elections, which will give the ruling party, Nuevas Ideas (NI), the upper hand, according to preliminary data. More than 50 out of total 60 representatives in Congress,

For his part, the magistrate noel orellanaThe Supreme Electoral Tribunal indicated this Monday that “if necessary” they will explain and justify to the Organization of American States (OAS) the decisions they enter in presidential and legislative elections.

The OAS electoral mission on Saturday expressed its concern about the “delays and lack of uniformity” in the counting of the elections and pointed to the “lack of control” by the Electoral Court over their development.

In this regard, Orellana indicated in an interview on a local channel that the electoral body “will not ignore responsibility for some situations that may occur” and said that “If necessary, we will provide explanations and justifications, and we will meet with representatives of the OAS.”

Orellana also defended the transparency with which, according to him, the February 4 elections and their final scrutiny processes were conducted, despite numerous allegations of irregularities by the opposition.

“Before the country, before the international community, the transparency with which this Supreme Electoral Tribunal has handled the elections has been proved,” he said.

While he still did not have official data, Bukele indicated he had obtained 58 of the 60 MPs in Congress (EFE/Rodrigo Sura)



He said that “the results are so compelling No one can question the decision taken by the Sovereign. To elect the President and Vice President and representatives.”

“Generally speaking, this cannot be doubted. “The results in favor of some parties cannot be minimized and in the case of the presidential election, no one can question the 84.65% of Salvadorans who have expressed their confidence in him (Nyib Bukele).” .

The Electoral Court confirmed the President’s election victory on Saturday Nayib Bukele With 84.65% electoral support in the presidential election, he is officially designated as the President-elect.

On February 4, Salvadorans also voted to elect 60 representatives instead of 84, following a reduction of MPs to Congress proposed by President Bukele and approved by the legislative body currently with a pro-government majority.

an absolute majority in said state body will allow the President of Salvador Continue your so-called “war on gangs”His main election card for the February 4 elections, which saw him emerge victorious over his opponents with a landslide result.

(with information from EFE)