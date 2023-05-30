Sam Levinson’s Latest Hollywood Homes Are Terrible

It doesn’t seem so controversial anymore. Director and screenwriter Sam Levinson was hailed as a world star at Cannes. Since 2019, Levinson has been a Generation Z idol through his hit series Excitement, a stirring story about the struggles of the internet generation – including revenge porn, drug addiction, mental problems, and the breaking of sexual boundaries. Levinson was the buzzer whisperer, the first person to translate the flood of information heaped upon young people via social media into an ‘old fashioned’ TV series.

In Cannes, he is now seated next to pop star Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and actress Lily-Rose “Depp’s daughter” for his new series Sculpture To praise. A mega project on which TV channel HBO spent (at least) eighty million dollars in the hope that Sculpture location of succession takes over as the new hit series.

The day before the press conference, the first two episodes of Sculpture premiere. It turned out to be a dark Hollywood fable about a pop star (Depp) with a nervous breakdown who is seduced by the grim cult leader Tedros (Tesfaye). The series depicts Hollywood as an epidemic of revenge porn, hate and blackmail, After the premiere ended, the series received a five-minute standing ovation.

Nevertheless, the atmosphere of the press conference remained calm. Levinson looks paler than usual, and the stars appear fainter. Today it was revealed that that standing ovation was a courtesy applause when the series was kicked off by all the media present. A “skin crawling experience “, According to Rolling stone, Also “obscene torture” according to countless other media.

Kill

That response wasn’t entirely unexpected. For months, troubling reports have been leaking out about the series’ disastrous production process. For example, the script was not yet complete when recording began, and the crew was often told only a day in advance what they were to film. Screenwriter and producer Levinson was absent at the time, busy with another project. Director Amy Seimetz had to pick up the pieces.

In April 2022, Seimetz abruptly quit while five of the six episodes had already been filmed. Reportedly, series co-creator Nayak Tesfaye thought the series leaned too heavily towards a “female perspective”. Levinson took over the reins. According to Rolling stone The script increased the amount of sexual abuse and nudity. Almost everything had to be re-recorded.

Read also: From pop star to actor, it’s always difficult



The message of the series changed, the staff said: from a dark satire to a small star Jo finds her life back in Hollywood a horrible wet nightmare. Some crew members stated that they never wanted to work with Levinson again. But Depp and Tesfaye continued to support him. In Cannes too, all three were continuously praising each other. But Levinson’s reputation as a homicidal terrible has already been made.

directed by dad

Sam Levinson was born a Hollywood crown prince. As the son of Oscar-winning director Barry Levinson – known for his angry and light-hearted approach to Hollywood productions good Morning Vietnam And rain Man – He was able to make his debut as an actor at the age of eight toys (1992), a Robin Williams comedy directed by his father.

Sam wanted to become an actor like his brother Jack. so he left method acting is studying, Extreme acting technique in which an actor is completely immersed in a character’s emotions. But technology was also a form of escape for Levinson. He spent his teenage years in hospitals and rehab, ravaged by compulsive disorders, anxiety and depression. He’s been sober since he was twenty, but even then he had a lifetime of diagnoses and treatments behind him. In this period, Levinson played a few roles in his father’s films alongside stars such as Bruce Willis (Dacoit2001) and Robert De Niro (What just happened, 2008), before focusing on writing. Her dream: To incorporate her drug problem and its causes into a screenplay.

In his directorial and screenwriting debut another good day (2011) Levinson has not yet dared to do so. However the self-mutilating, racist and/or drug-addicted characters in this family drama are a forerunner of the tongue-in-cheek misogyny that Levinson would later become famous for. Reviews were disappointing, but the film won a screenplay award at the Sundance Film Festival, and some critics recognized a great talent behind the overcrowded but stylistically refined film.

At times, Levinson had to leave the set to control his emotions.

Levinson’s real breakthrough didn’t come until 2019. in the series script Excitement He processed his troubled teenage life. The series follows 17-year-old Rue (Zendaya). Joe, after an overdose, returns to the depressing grind of high school life, where drugs are used as fuel. Everything changes when he falls in love with Jules, a trans girl.

The screenplay is shockingly personal. Several times during filming, Levinson had to leave the set to control his emotions. Like a scene where Jules cuts herself to avoid being beaten up by a classmate. It was a literal film adaptation of Levinson’s experience.

but it made it personal Excitement Golden formula. Levinson took an uncompromising narrative from his own childhood and presented it as a razor-sharp analysis of Generation Z’s problems. The series was widely criticized for its heavy themes: self-mutilation, drug abuse, sexual assault. And all this in teenagers! But the teenagers recognized themselves in this. In the ubiquity of hedonism and drugs, and sex. ironically and detachment, And the shimmery, colorful aesthetic also features glittery eyeliner and crop tops reminiscent of teenagers dancing around on TikTok. It became a world hit.

But there too, the uneasiness gradually increased from behind the scenes. Throughout 2022, four actresses expressed their discomfort with the many nude scenes Levinson wrote. At the same time, fans were highly critical of the second season. Excitement, The series is slow, the characters flat – it seems made only to provoke. malcolm and maryThe film he made during the pandemic was quite boring.

Levinson always provoked. But their provocations lose their foundation in the reality of personal experience. Too Sculpture is merely provocative, according to those involved and reviewers. In Cannes, a reporter asked Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye if he had ever met anyone in the music industry who was anything like cult leader Tedros. His answer was significant: “I do not think so,

Levinson’s next project has a third season Excitement. For it he got the biggest budget ever: $110 million. HBO still has faith in Levinson. Do the fans have too, we know later Sculpture,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l5trYh8m1vs

News bulletin

nrc viewing tips What should you be watching this week? Tips for exciting shows, series and movies