Sam Smith fan? then you play these songs every day

‘Stay with me’



British singing talent Sam Smith has been making music since childhood, but it was only in 2012 that he found success thanks to a song by British DJ Naughty Boy. ‘la la la’, with which Smith sings. A year later, the artist released the debut album ‘In the Lonely Hour’. That record included several hit songs, including ‘Stay With Me’. In the song, Smith sings about the emptiness that came after a one-night stand.

You might think that in itself is nothing special. but smith displays a weak And powerful soundcoupled with impressive gospel sounds and dividing piano notes. The song completely put Smith on the map. The song stayed at No. 1 in the British pop charts for weeks and was also a huge hit elsewhere in the world.

‘I’m not the only one’

‘Stay With Me’ was not the only hit Smith could write that year. After all, her debut album also included ‘I’m Not the Only One’. In this song, Smith sings about someone searching for their soul mate. fornication committed and later how the same partner lies about it. It is said that this song (Dear,To live from a friend Smith again showcases her powerful, but very vulnerable voice in the song Emotion From Chhapaak The song became another hit, giving Smith at least two worldwide hits that year.

“lay me Down”

At least, because Smith was actually bitten three times. But first album The artist also performed the song ‘Take Me Down’. this song is about a unrequited love Smith’s when she had contact with a non-gay man. Smith beautifully interprets how it feels to have to give away the still hope that one cherishes for love. The song was released as a single in 2013. That year, the world could really get acquainted with Smith’s voice, which is again at a high level in this song. In 2015, Smith re-released the song and it dominated the charts (again).

‘love me more’

Sam Smith’s most recent album ‘Gloria’ contains the song ‘Love Me More’. In this the sadness Sing The artist recalls a time when her self-image was not so beautiful and she found it difficult to accept herself. Smith takes the listener on his trajectory throughout the song confessed to And ends with a nice message: “Maybe I’m still learning to love myself.” This song is, in our opinion, one of the most powerful songs Sam Smith has ever produced and therefore shouldn’t be missing from your playlist.

“Unholy (feat. Kim Petras)”

For Smith, ‘Gloria’ also means a break in style. Ultimately, the artist wanted to show a different, lighter side of himself through the album. He collaborated with German singer Kim patras And along they brought the songunholy, In this song we hear Smith again singing about adultery, but in a lighter (and at times mischievous) tone. The clip of the song also leaves little to the imagination. The song is peppy and awesome Signal of eroticism, Well, just like the whole album.