SamD and Josedeodo shine in the triumph of Estral vs Infinity for the LLA of League of Legends

The marksman and jungler of the pharaohs are being the best players in the league and they stood out in their new presentation.

This Tuesday began the second week of competition in the League of Legends ALLwhere the best teams in Latin America fight to get the title of Champion of the Opening 2023 and the ticket for Mid-Season Invitational 2023.

Estral Esports he faced infinity at the beginning of the week, a duel between two of the teams that won in their debut. However, when it came to seeing each other on the Summoner’s Rift there was no parity between the two.

The first game was a brutal stomp, where Estral didn’t allow a single kill for the Infinity players, who could only drop two towers in the entire game. For his part, Estral took out Dragon Soul, Nashor, and Ancestral Dragon before 30 minutes of play.

Highlights Estral vs Infinity – LLA Opening 2023 – Game 1

In the second game Infinity got a few more neutral targets and kills, but the tone of the match didn’t change too much, and Estral was remarkably superior in the match, winning every teamfight and destroying everything in its path to win the game and the series. without further complications.

Highlights Estral vs Infinity – LLA Opening 2023 – Game 2

The other duel of the day faced Isurus and Team Aze, who had lost in their debut against the two rivals we talked about earlier. And, despite his change of jungler this week, the last champion of the league took the victory to make it 1-1 on the scoreboard.

This afternoon the LLA continues with the confrontations between All Knights vs. Six Karma and The Kings vs. Movistar R7.