same and yet so different

‘Deep Impact’ and ‘Armageddon’ are two sci-fi movies that hit the theaters in 1998. The central theme of both films is possible end of the world A huge asteroid is coming towards the Earth. Although the basic plot of both films is similar, they take different approaches as humanity attempts to deal with this great threat.

‘Deep Impact’, directed by Mimi Leder, focuses more on the social and political consequences of the impending destruction. The film follows several characters as they try to come to terms with the reality of an asteroid headed towards Earth and how governments and individuals react to the situation.

In ‘Armageddon’ directed by michael bay, the focus is on one last rescue mission. The film follows a group of oil drillers recruited by NASA who drill through an asteroid and insert a nuclear payload into it to destroy it before it can hit Earth. Although they differ greatly in their approach, both films are now part of the iconic films of the 90s.

two different angles

There’s no doubt that ‘Armageddon’ left a bigger footprint in film history than ‘Deep Impact’. We’ll tell you why. Director Michael Bay is known for his powerful and spectacular action movies and ‘Armageddon’ is no exception. There are many more exciting action scenes in the film. impressive special effects, especially for that time. It had a stellar cast with toppers like Bruce Willis, Ben Affleck, Liv Tyler, and Steve Buscemi. ‘Armageddon’ also benefited from massive promotion and a well-coordinated marketing campaign with Aerosmith’s acclaimed song, ‘I don’t want to miss a thing’. That song also reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts. The film grossed over $550 million worldwide, compared to Deep Impact’s $350 million. Despite this, there has been some criticism of Michael Bay’s film due to some unrealistic situations and scientific inaccuracies.

‘Deep Impact’ was one of them cheap movie With about half the budget of ‘Armageddon’. Mimi Leder considered the film to be a ‘more scientifically correct’ and ‘mature’ version. Authors Bruce Joel Rubin and Michael Tolkien take a deep and insightful view of the threat of mass extinction. The events span a year from the initial discovery of Comet Wolf–Biedermann to its eventual collision with Earth. In that timeline, the characters go through various stages of pain, hope that things will turn out well, fear and even resignation and finally bewilderment about their shared fate. the film thus makes a existential questionHow would we react if the end of humanity was announced several months in advance?

