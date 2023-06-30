Samo halts arbitration talks pending decision on complaint against municipality following termination of cooperation (Denderlieuw)

Mediation talks between the municipality of Denderlieu and VZW Samo, which is doing community work in Denderlieu, have stopped. The organization took this decision after the last meeting. They are now awaiting the outcome of their complaint against the city council after the cooperation has ended.

Last Tuesday, the College of Mayor and Aldermen sat down again at the table with the Samo VZW’s Board of Directors to continue the mediation talks that were started earlier. At the end of May, during a protest by Hart Bowen Hard, Samo East Flanders general director, Wouter Heinian, said that there had been some hopeful talks with the municipality about the future after the cooperation was previously closed. Nevertheless, he filed a complaint with the Ministry of the Interior against the municipality’s decision.

verdict awaited

During the recent consultations, both the partners primarily sought clarity on how to move forward after the suspension of the decision to end cooperation. The municipality says, “Based on the previous mediation meeting, the mayor and aldermen proposed a reduced form of cooperation.” “To jump well, you must first take a step back and do so as quickly as possible to guarantee a quick restart for the target group and all the employees involved.”

Samo VZW representatives said after the meeting that the board of directors does not want to comment on this at the moment and would prefer to wait for the outcome of the legal complaint to stall the decision. Due to this decision of Saamo vzw the arbitration has been put on hold.

A decision on the complaint may not be taken until mid-July.