Samsung Electronics Opens Odyssey Universe, a New Gaming Experience Inspired by the Odyssey Line of Monitors – Samsung Newsroom Latin America

A new custom map created in Fortnite, inspired by the industry-leading Odyssey line, debuts on March 23, along with Twitch live streams and treasure hunt event rewards.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced the release of Odyssey Universe, a new custom map created for players to experience in Fortnite.[1], based on Samsung’s premium Odyssey series of monitors.

Odyssey Universe is a new in-game experience that expresses how the industry-leading line of Samsung Odyssey monitors helps gamers deliver on the promise of next-generation gaming.

“We are pleased to present the experience gaming personalized Odyssey along with fun in one of the most popular games in the world,” said Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “We will continue to introduce the industry leading Odyssey line and increase the awareness of our monitors. gaming by providing new and exciting experiences and events.”

The Odyssey Universe presents each space inspired by the name of the main product of the Odyssey line. The new permanent map is divided into five spaces, each one inspired by and representing an industry-leading entry into the Odyssey line of monitors. It ranges from the Level Ark, which is derived from the “Odyssey Ark”, which brings a new frontier of immersion with the 55-inch large screen, to the Level G9∙G8∙G7∙G6 in line with products like the Odyssey Neo G9 and G8. Each space will have its own mission for players to complete, with a variety of objectives and rewards throughout the game.

Tune in to the debut of the Odyssey Universe on Twitch

Upon launch of Odyssey Universe, players can tune into some of their streamers favorites to see the maps in action on the Samsung Odyssey official Twitch channel:

SypherPK (634.6 million followers)

NickEh30 (435.5 million followers)

Date: March 23 at 2:00 p.m. (EST)

The streamers they will show off the exciting gameplay of the new map, inform viewers how they can explore it themselves, and how they can get exclusive offers on Odyssey monitors.

Join the Odyssey Universe Scavenger Hunt

The fun doesn’t end even after the broadcast ends. Through March 29, players have an additional reason to jump into the Odyssey Universe beyond the exciting gameplay of the map. They can participate in the ‘Scavenger Hunt’ event and explore the Odyssey Universe map to find answers hidden in each of the spaces. Once players discover the answers, they can submit them to the Odyssey Universe event website for participation in a raffle. The winners of the raffle will receive monitors gaming Odyssey and will be announced on the Samsung Odyssey Twitch channel on March 30 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Players can prepare for the launch of Odyssey Universe by visiting the website to get the latest information, find details about “Scavenger Hunt” and gain access to a special promotion[2].

[1] This is an independently created creative Fortnite experience and is not sponsored, endorsed or administered by Epic Games, Inc.

[2] The special promotion varies by country