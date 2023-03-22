Samsung Electronics Opens Odyssey Universe, a New Gaming Experience Inspired by the Odyssey Line of Monitors – Samsung Newsroom US

A new custom map in Fortnite, inspired by the industry-leading Odyssey line, debuts on March 23, along with Twitch streams and treasure hunt event rewards

Samsung Electronics has announced the release of Odyssey Universe, a new custom map created for gamers to enjoy in Fortnite,[1] which is based on the Samsung’s Odyssey series of premium monitors.

The Odyssey Universe is a new gaming experience that shows how the industry-leading Samsung Odyssey line of monitors helps gamers realize the promise of next-generation gaming.

“We are delighted to present the personalized gaming experience of Odyssey along with the fun of one of the most popular games in the world.said Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “We will continue to introduce the industry-leading Odyssey line and increase the awareness of our gaming monitors by offering new and exciting experiences and events.”

The Odyssey Universe presents spaces inspired by the name of the main product of the Odyssey line. The new permanent map is divided into five spaces, each inspired by and representing a leading product from the Odyssey monitor range. It ranges from the Level Ark, derived from the “Odyssey Ark” that provides a new frontier of immersion with the large 55-inch screen, to the Level G9∙G8∙G7∙G6 in line with products like the Odyssey Neo G9 and G8. Each space will have its own mission that gamers must complete, with various objectives and rewards during the game.

Watch Odyssey Universe debut on Twitch

To kick off the launch of Odyssey Universe, gamers can tune in to some of their favorite streamers to see the maps in action on the Samsung Odyssey official Twitch channel with the following streamers:

SypherPK (634.6 million followers)

NickEh30 (435.5 million followers)

Date: March 23 at 12PM (Central Mexico time)

Streamers will be showing off the exciting gameplay of the new map, letting viewers know how they can explore the map for themselves, and how they can get exclusive deals on Odyssey monitors.

Join the Odyssey Universe treasure hunt

The fun doesn’t end even when the stream ends. Until March 29, gamers have an extra reason to delve into the Odyssey Universe beyond the exciting gameplay of the map, as they can participate in the “Treasure Hunt” event to explore the Odyssey Universe map and find answers hidden in each one. of the spaces. Once gamers find the answers, they can submit them to the Odyssey Universe event website to be entered into a draw. Raffle winners will receive Odyssey gaming monitors and will be announced on the Samsung Odyssey Twitch channel on March 30 at 5 p.m. CT.

Players can prepare for the launch of Odyssey Universe by visiting the website for the latest information and to find details about the “Treasure Hunt”.[2]

[1] This is an independently created Fortnite Creative experience and is not sponsored, endorsed or administered by Epic Games, Inc.