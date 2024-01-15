Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Pixel 8 Pro, which is the best Android?

Which should you choose between Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Google Pixel 8 Pro? At Urban Techno we wanted to make one of the most anticipated comparisons by the public

Both the devices are in the top class of the mobile industry in terms of technology.

high end of the market smart fone It is more competitive than ever. Today we want to show you one of the most excellent comparisons that can be made today. In Urban Techno we put Samsung’s flagships head to head Galaxy S24 UltraAnd for Google’s max exponent pixel 8 pro, Which of these terminals is the best choice in the Android ecosystem?

Let us see, in more detail, What are the keys that best define these tools?Why these are very interesting proposals taking into account everything that is offered in return and, of course, to what extent it may be justified to go to the older generation or bet on the latest technology.

We put Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Pixel 8 Pro head to head, which one is better?

Both devices have a consistent design with respect to their predecessor models. In the case of Google, this is especially impressive. your camera moduleWhile Samsung has A device with more square edges and an arrangement of colors in matte color, The two proposed proposals are larger in size, with very similar weight and high quality technologies. At least, in this section, everything will depend on each person’s preference when evaluating.

As far as screens go, both devices have some of the best technology on the market. However, there are some differences. Although The Google model has a better maximum brightness rate Compared to Samsung, Samsung looks better in areas where there is a lot of brightness, so it does not need these features. The latter makes this panel possibly the best available on the market today.

Regarding performance and liquidity, it is noted that Samsung wanted to use the best technology on the market,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy. Provides better performance. Still, it’s important to highlight what Google has chosen Incorporation of a chip focused on the development of AI, so you can better manage resources as time goes on. Whatever the case, these are two options that will allow you to use Apps Large size without problems, as well as the possibility of playing games optimized for mobile phones.

Regarding the battery, there are several aspects that should be highlighted. In the case of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, there is A set of 5,000 mAh batteriesWhereas Google Pixel 8 Pro has a capacity of 5,100 mAh, Generally speaking, this small difference is not too relevant. When it comes to managing resources that require a lot of hardware fatigue, there is more consumption in the case of the South Korean model. On the contrary, in intermediate conditions, the said device has more battery savings.

Fast charging is another key element when evaluating these devices. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Maximum charging power 45Wmeanwhile he Californian model will have to settle for 30 watts, Taking into account autonomy and weighting, it can be said that there is a technical relationship when measuring this variable.

In the photographic section, Samsung models have a 200 mpx main lenswhile of 50 mpx in pixels, Both devices have a great level of detail, with the Pixel’s color interpretation perhaps being slightly more realistic. In the case of wide angle, it is noted that this function has taken a back seat to the wider range. premium price, as both options do not perform well in this section. Finally, if we talk about telephoto lens, Samsung’s option may be a little more interesting.

As far as the front camera is concerned, Samsung has managed to outdo the Pixel 8 Pro by getting more realistic photos. Again, if we take into account the video, the South Korean firm dominates the American alternative.

So, which of the two terminals is more interesting from a price point of view? Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, in a version with 256 GB storage, It is available for 1,479 euros, For its part, the Google Pixel 8 Pro, in its Access version with 128 GB, It can be purchased for 1,100 euros, Still, it’s possible to find both devices at much lower prices on platforms like Amazon.

