Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, is it worth the change?

Samsung has recently updated its flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra. Is it worth moving from the Galaxy S23 Ultra to this one?

Samsung has managed to improve its flagships in this latest generation.

Samsung has recently renewed part of its product catalogue. Among them, there is one that particularly attracts the attention of others. The Galaxy S24 Ultra has arrived to make it very difficult for the terminals of its segment, which also includes the iPhone 15 Pro, but also for. Show that there is still much left to do In the highest limit. Is it worth choosing this finish or could it be interesting to bet on the Galaxy S23 Ultra?

At Urban Techno we have had the opportunity to enjoy both terminals, so we can tell you firsthand what are our assumptions And, of course, to what extent it might be appropriate to substitute one for the other. Samsung has introduced new features in the last generation, but the truth is that, perhaps, not all users are able to make the most of these changes.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Galaxy S23 Ultra, is it worth the change?

Regarding design, these are two terminals that are very similar. The only common difference is in the edges, with one device having a gloss finish, while the other has a matte finish predominant. Additionally, the Galaxy S24 Ultra It has a somewhat rough substance, so it slips less. In terms of dimensions, the latest generation model is slightly smaller than the previous version of Ultra, which is an invaluable element in everyday life.

As far as the screens are concerned, the quality present in both the devices is very noticeable, but still, there are some notable differences. The most notable thing concerns the maximum brightness. While the Galaxy S23 Ultra peaks at 1,750 NITS, the current model Managed to improve this record to 2,600 NITS, This is a very remarkable increase, which is observed, above all, in situations in which there is a lot of exposure to the sun.

In terms of performance, no major changes have been seen as these are two devices that are still integrated in the segment. premium price From the market. Still, undoubtedly, this year’s model It contains the latest top version of Snapdragon, On a day-to-day basis, there is hardly any difference. Of course, if several tasks have to be performed at the same time, it is possible Better performance in the case of Galaxy S24 Ultra,

Battery is one of those sections where it is advisable to take a break. This is what it feels like to rest There is better management of resources In the case of Galaxy S23 Ultra. Using both devices, there is hardly any difference in terms of autonomy.

Finally, it’s time to talk about the photographic aspect. He Image processing is better on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, an issue which is evident in the comparison between the two images obtained. Still, the big difference is in the telephoto lens, which has five magnifications and 50 megapixels in the current Ultra version. In the case of the Galaxy S23 Ultra we could see 10x and 10 megapixel units. This type of photography has seen a qualitative leap compared to the previous generation.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

So is it worth it Choose the Galaxy S24 Ultra or S23 Ultra Can it meet user needs? At this point, improvements remain, so the 2023 version may be good enough for most of the public. On the other hand, if you need to stay updated, you should know that the Galaxy S24 Ultra is at the top of the market.

