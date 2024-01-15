Samsung hopes its Galaxy Ring will “empower” users on their journey to physical wellness

Admin 1 hour ago Health Leave a comment 62 Views

Samsung introduced its Galaxy Ring concept to the world a while ago, but many took that announcement as a joke, something that wouldn’t actually reach consumers’ hands. This led Samsung to confirm that the Galaxy Ring is very real and a gadget that it fully intends to release in the future. Since that day, Samsung has not released much official information about this health accessory, but now a new blog post explains what it will bring to users.

The article states that the Galaxy Ring “Will provide users with a new way to simplify everyday well-being, empowering them with greater knowledge and more ways to understand themselves day and night.”

It says this accessory will become the smallest size in its range for comfortable 24/7 wear, and with the Ring users will be able to “Enjoy a unique experience at every step of your wellness journey, all in line with Samsung’s broader vision of a more connected, integrated and seamless digital wellness platform.”

An exact full date for the ring’s general unveiling has not been given, other than later this year, but it is believed to occur sometime in July, coinciding with a wider Galaxy event.

advertising:

Samsung hopes for its Galaxy Ring "strong" Users are on their journey towards physical wellness

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Mónica Castañeda reappears on social networks after receiving medical attention in Ventanado; This is your health condition

Mónica Castañeda reappears on social networks after receiving medical attention in Ventanado; This is your ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved