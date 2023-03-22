Samsung Introduces Galaxy-Enhanced Gaming Experiences Worldwide – Samsung Global Newsroom

Gaming continues to take the world by storm, and more and more people are looking to relax and connect with others through their favorite mobile and PC titles. Along these lines, innovative products from Samsung Electronics, including its new Galaxy S23 range, are offering enhanced gaming experiences, helping users to become more immersed in the game.

Samsung Newsroom highlights some of the events and activities the company has organized around the world around the launch of the Galaxy S23 series.

Jump into the metaverse with Galaxy in Latin America

To connect with the growing user base of the Metaverse, Samsung Electronics Latin America launched a new map in the popular online video game, Fortnite. The new map, called SmartCity S23, was designed around features of the Galaxy S product line.

As they explore the map and complete various in-game missions, gamers can more closely interact with the Galaxy ecosystem, and more specifically with the Galaxy S23. Players can use the Galaxy S23 during gameplay to zoom in on distant objects in high resolution, allowing them to easily spot objects. easter eggs hidden on the map, and can also use the Nightography function to see in the dark. Additionally, for an extra layer of protection, players can enable the Knox feature.

The Samsung Showroom also showcases the company’s sustainability efforts, including the use of recycled materials in Galaxy products and sustainable product packaging, giving gamers the chance to familiarize themselves with both the devices and the eco-friendly values. from Samsung.

Ignite gaming passions in Southeast Asia and Oceania

In order to continue to meet consumer demands and industry trends, Samsung Electronics Southeast Asia and Oceania (SEAO) recently conducted an in-depth survey on SEAO games, made in collaboration with ONE Esports. The results revealed that seven out of ten online consumers in the region consider themselves gamers.

The survey also revealed that in SEAO, the main reason people play video games is to relieve stress and relax, with respondents playing an average of seven hours a week.

As the popularity of gaming increases, gamers can enjoy immersive gaming experiences right on their Galaxy device with enhanced gaming features and functionality available on the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy A and more.

Clean the planet with Galaxy in Minecraft

To offer gamers a new way to interact with the Samsung brand, Samsung Electronics Iberia announced “Diamond Planet 23”, a game server in the popular Minecraft game created by the Spanish content creator @Regortread. Through the new server, care for the new planet is promoted by recycling polluting matter. By recycling, the user got new items such as the Galaxy Map, the Galaxy S23 Ultra in Minecraft, and the chance to win a Galaxy S23 by cutting diamonds.

Gamers were also able to meet and interact with @Regortread and G∙NUSMASSamsung’s virtual avatar, to build a more technological and sustainable world.

Meet, greet and play with Galaxy fans in Brazil

Galaxy users in Brazil were able to experience first-hand the latest Galaxy products at the Galaxy Experience in the city of São Paulo.

Space visitors in Brazil were treated to a game competition with Flakes Power(@FlakesPower), a popular Brazilian game streamer and member of #TeamGalaxy, a diverse team of content creators. Many attendees flocked to watch the competition, and a queue formed hours before the event began. The event was packed with exciting action and gameplay, and the fastest entrant in the competition was awarded a brand new Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G.

In addition to experiencing the latest Galaxy S23 5G lineup, visitors were encouraged to try pairing the Galaxy S23 with other Galaxy devices such as the Galaxy Watch5 or Galaxy Buds2 Pro, creating a seamless connected device experience.

An epic Galaxy night in Romania

To celebrate the launch of the Galaxy S23 series in Romania, Samsung Electronics Romania launched its “Share the Epic from Night Land” event. Night Land”, a cyberpunk aesthetic gaming universe that offered guests the ultimate opportunity to explore and experience the exciting new features of the Galaxy S23 series.

Samsung also lit up the Bucharest night sky with a captivating drone show showcasing the Galaxy S23 series. About 200 drones showed the story of a character who enters the Night Land and gets the power from it with the new Galaxy S23 series. At the end of the drone show, the three new Galaxy devices — Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra — were highlighted and three of the four color options in the series were also shown off.

Capture your creativity with Samsung Galaxy Creator Collective

Samsung Galaxy Creator Collective returns for the second year to the United States. Designed to help both veteran and up-and-coming creators grow their platforms and develop their content, the Samsung Galaxy Creator Collective is helping connect viewers with the biggest names in the industry.

On March 21 and 22, viewers will be able to tune in to a livestream on Samsung’s Twitch and YouTube channels and watch over 40 hours of content from leading content creators and social platforms. Creators like YouTube creator Marques Brownlee, artist and #TeamGalaxy ambassador JADEN, electrical engineer Kat Echazarreta and more will share their valuable insights on a variety of topics including audience growth, brand engagement and much more. further.

Samsung Electronics America will also host Galaxy Battles: PUBG MOBILE Showdown powered by Snapdragon® Platforms, with the winner of the competition receiving a cash prize of $20,000, plus other prizes from Qualcomm and Samsung.