Samsung Latin America updates Fortnite game with focus on the new Galaxy S23 – Samsung Newsroom Chile

Samsung’s Island in the Metaverse also inaugurates a showroom with an emphasis on its lines of smartphones, televisions and monitors

Samsung Electronics will activate, from March 3, a new map for its gameplay in the Metaverse, in Fortnite, focusing on the new Galaxy S23. The new interface will allow players and visitors to the environment to interact with the product in an even more immersive way, since the entire space will be characterized by the design and functionalities of the latest smartphone in the line. Galaxy S.

“Our communication channels in the Metaverse need to be constantly updated so that our interfaces communicate not only Samsung products, but also our latest messages. And this is one of the coolest resources in the digital universe, the Metaverse, and the gameplay from Fortnite, specifically. allow the use of language transmedia in which we connect, with great speed, messages, products and people, with a high degree of immersion”, says Arthur Wong, Marketing Director of Samsung Latin America.

In addition to the new map, the gameplay in Fortnite has also been improved and gains attributes compatible with those of the Galaxy S23such as the new zoom function, which allows the player to see with high resolution at a long distance, giving an advantage during the game and also allowing to find easter egg hidden on the map; the Nightography button, which offers the ability to see in the dark, adding a new dynamic to the game; and the Knox button, which provides an extra layer of protection to the player, emphasizing another differential of the ecosystem Galaxy.

Fun Game Quest, available on the Samsung island in Fortnite, is an interactive game in a “hide and seek” format, in which the player must find the new Samsung smartphone Galaxy S23 hidden and keep it in your possession until the end of the round.

New virtual showroom in the metaverse

In addition to the new gameplayStarting March 3, the Samsung Island in Fortnite will also house a new virtual showroom, featuring the line of smartphones. Galaxy S23; TV models like the TV gamer QN90B and models lifestyle The Frame, The Serif, The Sero and The Terrace and The Freestyle projector; in addition to monitors from the Odyssey line.

The Samsung Showroom within Fortnite will also showcase details of the Company’s work to raise the bar on how technology contributes to a more sustainable planet. Samsung has increased the use of recycled materials from six internal components in the Galaxy S22 Ultra to 12 internal and external components in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The line Galaxy S23 It also features a greater variety of recycled materials than any other Galaxy smartphone, including pre-consumer recycled glass and aluminum and post-consumer recycled plastics from discarded fishing nets, water barrels and PET bottles, plus packaging made from 100% recycled paper.

To access: With Fortnite installed on your smartphone or PC, search for Samsung SmartCity using the code 8526-6648-9508.

samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and their versions S23+ and S23are already available for pre-sale at samsung.com, Samsung stores, Retail and operators. Their prices start at $999,990 and 4 different colors are available: Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender.