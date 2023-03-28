Samsung Latin America updates the game in Fortnite with a focus on the new Galaxy S23

Costa Rica, March 27, 2023.– Samsung Electronics activated, as of March 3, a new map for its gameplay in Metaverse, in Fortnite, focusing on the new Galaxy S23. The new interface allows players and visitors to the environment to interact with the product in an even more more immersivesince the entire space is characterized by the design and functionalities of the latest smartphone in the Galaxy S line.

“Our communication channels in the Metaverse need to be constantly updated so that our interfaces communicate not only Samsung products, but also our latest messages. And this is one of the coolest resources in the digital universe, the Metaverse, and the gameplay from Fortnite, specifically. allow the use of language transmedia in which we connect, with great speed, messages, products and people, with a high degree of immersion”, says Arthur Wong, Marketing Director of Samsung Latin America.

In addition to the new map, the gameplay in Fortnite has also been improved and gain attributes compatible with those of the Galaxy S23like the new function zoomwhich allows the player to see with high resolution at a long distance, giving an advantage during the game and also allowing to find easter egg hidden on the map; the button Nightography, which offers the ability to see in the dark, adding a new dynamic to the game; and the button knox, that provides an extra layer of protection to the player, emphasizing another differential feature of the Galaxy ecosystem.

Fun Game Quest, available on the Samsung Island in Fortnite, is an interactive game in a “hide and seek” format, in which the player must find the new hidden Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone and keep it in his possession until the end of the round.

New virtual showroom in the metaverse

In addition to the new gameplaystarting March 3, Samsung Island in Fortnite will also host a new virtual showroom, with the Galaxy S23 line of smartphones; television models such as the TV gamer QN90B and models lifestyle The Frame, The Serif, The Sero and The Terrace and The Freestyle projector; in addition to monitors from the Odyssey line.

The Samsung Showroom inside Fortnite will also showcase details of the South Korean company’s work to raise the bar on how technology contributes to a more sustainable planet. Samsung has increased the use of recycled materials from six internal components on the Galaxy S22 Ultra to 12 internal and external components on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 line also features a greater variety of recycled inputs than any other Galaxy smartphone, including pre-consumer reused aluminum and glass, and post-consumer reclaimed plastics from discarded fishing nets, water barrels, and PET bottles. ). Also the packaging of the smartphone is made with 100% recycled paper.

To access: With Fortnite installed on your smartphone or PC, search for Samsung SmartCity by code 8526-6648-9508.