Samsung presents the first transparent MicroLED television at CES 2024: how is it? , news from mexico

United States- Sunday Night, SAMSUNG held its annual first look event in ces 2024Where the company pushed the launch The world’s first transparent MicroLED TV,

Although its price has not yet been announced, nor when the invention will be available in commercial devices, Samsung demonstrated its transparent MicroLED display alongside transparent OLED and LCD models to highlight the differences between the technologies.

compared to others, The MicroLED panel was not only significantly brighter, but it also had a completely bezel-less design and a more transparent glass panel. Which made it easier to see the objects behind it.

A floating screen?

Personally, it’s difficult to describe the impact of Samsung’s transparent MicroLED TV, as the materials appear almost identical hologram floating in the air,

The demo unit stood on its own and was only a few centimeters thick, adding to the confusion a floating screen,

Furthermore, due to the high pixel density of Micro LED, The images looked incredibly sharp,

So far, Samsung has only released a vertical video featuring EDM music, but we hope it can give you an idea of ​​what was seen in the demo.

According to a Samsung spokesperson, because the transparent MicroLED display has a more shine Even compared to transparent OLED panels are less affected by ambient light,

The bad news is that, with the 110-inch model of Samsung’s current line of non-transparent MicroLED TVs priced at $150,000, it will be a long time before these new TVs become affordable.

