Samurott Teraincursions in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: how to beat, tricks and dates

After facing decideanother popular Pokémon returns from past generations to palesin Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, but only through the 7-star teraids.

Veteran Pokémon trainers already know what to do: bring out their most advanced Pokémon, Level 100 and with all IVs and EVs maxed out, but you have to know which ones are the good ones! Samurott counters!

In this guide we explain the best strategies for defeat samurott in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, how to capture it, on what dates it will be and what conditions you have to meet to participate in 7 star teraids for Switch Pokémon.

Samurott’s 7 Star Raid Dates

This theraincursion takes place over two weekends. If you don’t get it the first weekend, you will have another second chance two weeks later to train your Pokémon and achieve it.

Take note of the dates and times of the Samurott event, on schedule CET (Spanish peninsular time):

From Friday 31 of March at 01:00, to Monday 3 of April at 00:59

From Friday 7 of April at 01:00, to Monday 10 of April at 00:59

You have two weekends in a row to get Samurott, after which he may never be available again, and Samurott is not expected to be available again. oshawott they will return in the Treasure of Area Zero DLCs coming out later this year.

Tricks to defeat Samurott

Samurott is the final evolution of the fifth generation Water-type Pokémon, Oshawott. Therefore, it is Water Typealthough this specimen also has Bug Teratype.

That means it’s weak against pokemon or moves from Fire, Rock and Flying typesalthough taking into account that before the teracrystallization it will use water movements, it is better not to carry one of fire.

What Oshawott doesn’t have are ice moves, so Pokemon from Dragon type are also recommended. Some good counters to beat Samurott are:

salamance

corviknight

bluemarill

cloyster

koraidon

Conditions to participate in Teraincursiones of 7 stars

You cannot participate in these Tera-raid events just like that. They are raised for those players who have passed the postgame and the lathe of the Academy at the end of the game several times, to be able to fully train your Pokémon.

-You must be connected to the Internet: The game will not connect by itself unless you enter the pokeportal and connect by pressing L, select Mystery Gift and Receive news from the Poképortal.

You will automatically download the latest news from the Poképortal, and you will be able to find the Teraincursion somewhere on the mapyou will recognize it by being a black symbol, with the teratype symbol it has (in the case of Samurott, bug).

-You must have passed the game and part of the postgame: Specifically, you must have watched the credits of the game and then completed the Grand Academy Fight Tournamentwhich requires winning a rematch with all eight gym leaders and then winning a four-fight tournament in a row at the Plateau City Academy.

-You must have passed at least 10 teraincursions of 4 or 5 stars so that you get the Teraincursions of 6 and 7 stars (which are the ones of the events).

EYE: This does not mean that you cannot participate if you have not passed the postgame. If a friend invites you to their teraincursions online, you can participate. Another thing is that you have Pokémon with a sufficient level to stand up to him, although they can always lane you to get your long-awaited Samurott.

-You need to pay for Nintendo Switch Online to play teraids online: You will not need it to participate in them, but if you do not have the paid online, you will play with coaches controlled by the AI.

-Only one Teraincursion comes out per day for each player, although you can repeat it as many times as you want until you win. You can only capture one at a time. You can then help other players and get other rewards, such as EXP Candy and Teralites, but you can only capture it once.

