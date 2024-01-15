San Diego Padres deal with Ethan Salas and 10 others

San Diego Padres Made changes to your roster spring training,

The Californian team had a good Sunday spring training, He won 12 races by four to seattle mariners, Thus, they improved their record to six wins and six losses. Besides, Fernando Tatis Jr. He hit a homerun. He did the same ha seong kim,

San Diego Padres waive Ethan Salas and 10 other players from the roster

after the first week and a half spring training Teams usually make the first cut. Each team outlines its pieces toward the final roster. opening day,

This Sunday evening, March 3 San Diego Padres issued official statement On his social media account. In this statement Reported the names of 11 players who were removed from the camp big league,

“We have reassigned the following players minor league camp:rhp nick hernandez, Gyro Iriarte, Adam MazurAnd shawn reynoldsLHP Daniel Camarena, Jay Groom, austin krobAnd Robbie SnellingC. Ethan Salasand INFs marcos castanon, nathan martorella,

With today’s moves, we now have 50 players remaining Major League Camp,

venezuela possibility Ethan Salas Participated in six matches spring training with San Diego Padres, He gave up an offensive line of .286/.333/.429. He had two hits in seven at-bats, one of which was a double. He drove once, walked once and struck out four times.

Any of the 11 removed players can be reinstated. even during the season big league can get opportunities from the set of mlb,