San Diego Padres sign Brad Miller

squad of San Diego Padres He included an experienced player in his team who had the skills to perform in the infield and outfield. He has been affected by injuries in recent seasons, but if he manages to maintain his health he can contribute a lot to the team both offensively and defensively.

The San Diego Padres lost their star in the offseason juan sotowho came New York to strengthen Yankees, Whereas, Fernando Tatis Jr., manny machado And the company needs experienced partners to help promote the project.

San Diego Padres sign veteran left tackle Brad Miller

brad millerAccording to reports, the 34-year-old signed a minor league contract with the San Diego Padres AJ Caswell of MLB.com, Additionally, Miller will receive an invitation to big league camp as part of the deal.

Miller faced challenges due to injuries in the last few seasons. This limited his participation in matches in previous competitions. Last year he suffered a right oblique strain and left hamstring strain, allowing him to appear in only 27 games and post a .214/.328/.339 batting average (AVE/OBP/SLG).

Similarly, in 2022, he also had physical problems, with complications in his right hip and a neck strain, which affected his performance in the 81 games in which he appeared, hitting .212/.270/.320 (AVE/OBP /) hit. SLG).

Prior to this, Miller had three successful years, earning him a two-year, $10 million contract Texas Rangers, During this period he played for teams like cleveland, philadelphia And St. LouisHit 40 home runs and maintained a combined offensive line of .236/.331/.480 (AVE/OBP/SLG).

In terms of his defensive skills, Miller has shown versatility in playing different positions on the field, although he is expected to perform best at the cornerback position. His arrival to the San Diego Padres comes at a time when the team is looking to strengthen its roster.