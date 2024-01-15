San Marcos 2024 Entrance Exam Live: Link to today’s test results for the Health Sciences field

UNMSM: These are the courses which had less than 10 entrants on both the dates of the entrance examination In total, there were 17 major subjects, ranging from philosophy to geographical engineering, which were not able to cover the total number of places offered to applicants. Even one of them could barely get entry.

According to the results of the first and second day of the UNMSM entrance examination, 17 majors had less than 10 entrants. – Credit: UNMSM

on the last two dates of Entrance Exam 2024-IIsome features of National University of San Marcos (UNMSM) They registered less than 10 new students due to the minimum 900 points requirement to gain a place. It highlights high competitiveness rigorous academic standards established by the institution, widely known Dean of America,