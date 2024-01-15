Sandra Bullock in her stunning dress in The Secret of the Lost City, without filter

M6 broadcast this Friday, March 8, 2024 at 9:10 pm mystery of the lost city, an adventure comedy led by Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock. Who is wearing the stunning bright pink jumpsuit in the film… the actress told why?
Finally the end of the week! Why not unwind with a good adventure comedy? M6 will take care of everything with the telecast of the film this Friday, March 8, 2024 at 9:10 pm. The mystery of the lost city. A feature film that tells the adventures of famed novelist Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock), who is kidnapped by Abigail Fairfax’s men, starring Daniel Radcliffe as a press magnate convinced that one of her books will be lost to her. Will allow access to the magnificent treasure. City. Alan, played by Channing Tatum (who was highly paid for the film), hired as a model for the cover photography of Loretta’s novel, sets out to find the author in order to rescue her.
In mystery of the lost city, Sandra Bullock, the former highest-paid actress in Hollywood, hardly goes unnoticed. Her character is experiencing strange adventures in the woods… wearing a tight-fitting pink sparkling sequin jumpsuit. A costume, certainly original, but far from being suited for such exploits. A striking dress, the work of costume designer Marlene Stewart, did not displease the concerned leading lady, Sandra Bullock. “The jumpsuit is a real character. The jumpsuit comes from the fact that personally, I like it. I love dressy jumpsuits (…) What’s the most embarrassing and uncomfortable thing to see on Loretta Sage?” the Hollywood star said in an interview. Word spread by a promotional video from Paramount. However, the actress admitted that she faced some problems behind the scenes with the composition: “Some dresses had to be made wider because I was eating too much and some dresses had to be made smaller because I was losing weight due to dehydration in the jungle. The breasts had to be lifted up without coming out.”
Where was the movie filmed? mystery of the lost city ,
In addition to the many incredible sequences involved, mystery of the lost city Its spectacular and unique sets are also worth seeing. Filming took place in the summer of the Dominican Republic at four different sites: Salto de Socoa, Bahía de San Lorenzo, Las Terrenas, Arroyo Barril Airport and West Grove. ,We discovered spectacular landscapes. It’s really fantastic and we were also able to invest in real natural filming platforms, which was useful for building our sets.” Jim Bissell, the feature film’s artistic designer, was pleased.