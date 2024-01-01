Sandra Bullock scatters the ashes of her late husband Brian Randall

Jennifer Lopez says she knows Ben Affleck is the man she’s going to spend the rest of her life with.

The 54-year-old singer and actress married the 51-year-old actor in 2022 – more than twenty years after their first meeting and breakup – and she explained why, after three failed marriages, she knows this time the star will be with her for life. Be his partner.

Speaking to Variety at the Golden Globes ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, he said: “They say ‘when you know, you know.’ And other times, when you didn’t know… you didn’t know either. I think whenever we start something we always start with the best intentions in the world. In any case, I That’s what I do, not only in my personal life, but also in my professional life.

The singer has 15-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben has 18-year-old Violet, 15-year-old Seraphina and 11-year-old Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer and Mark were married from 2004 to 2014.

Previously, the “Marry Me” star was briefly married to dancer Chris Judd from 2001 to 2003.

She married Cuban waiter Ojani Noa from February 1997 to January 1998.