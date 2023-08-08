Sandra Bullock’s heartbreaking sentiment four months after her partner’s death

“With great sadness we announce that Brian Randall passed away peacefully on August 5, after a three-year battle with ALS. Brian chose to keep his illness a secret and those of us who cared for him did our best to respect his request.”The photographer’s family announced in a press release issued by the magazine People On 8 August 2023. The former model shares Sandra Bullock’s life from 2015, An eight-year long love story with a tragic end.

Last December 30, Brian Randle would have celebrated his 58th birthday, Sandra Bullock wanted to celebrate this symbolic event with a heartbreaking feeling. The sad actress scattered the ashes “Love of his life” Not far from a river. His sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, tells all in a video posted on social networks, where we discover the snowy landscape beyond the stream. “Happy Birthday Bry. Sandy brought you to the river, as he promised,, writes the pastry chef in the caption of the post. She had already spoken out last August to discuss her brother-in-law’s deformity: “Charcot’s disease is a cruel disease, but it’s comforting to know that she had the best guardian in my wonderful sister.”,

