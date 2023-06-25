‘Sansbeek Dubel’ on the Sansbeek raft

Saturday June 24 at 5:00PM



ARNHEM – Sonsbeekvlotconcerten presents ‘Sonsbeek Dubbel’ on Sunday 2 July. Two groups will perform between 12:00 PM and 4:00 PM. The performances take place on the Sansbeekvlot at the Brasserie de Boerderij in Park Sansbeek Arnhem. free entrance.

The organist Jan-Joris Heling has two orchestras performing under the name ‘Sansbæk Dübel’, which are active in different musical styles. On Sunday 2nd July, Bonkenbärgkapelle and music collective Crossover Oosterbeek will be performing for you.

Oldenzaal’s Bönkenbergkapelle begins at noon and features a group of enthusiastic musicians who have a fondness for Egerländer and Böhmische wind music. Chappelle turns it into a musical feast, to which the motto ‘beginning at home’ certainly fits. Benny Eisens has been Kapellmeister and composer since 2022 with heart and soul. He knows how to inspire the band members to play music in the style and concept of ‘König der Blasmusik’ Ernst Mosch. Egerländer music is originally the folk music of Egerland, a region in northwestern Bohemia (nowadays in the Czech Republic) around the city of Cheb (German: Eger) and the Eger River (Czech: Ohre). Both the city and the river are called Eiger in German.,

Music collective Crossover Oosterbeek will enter the fleet at 2.45 p.m. The company debuted in 2018 as a big band and has a 21-piece line-up (saxophone, trombone, horn, trumpet, percussion, piano, bass guitar and ukulele). Crossover has now developed a broad repertoire with funk, soul, jazz and pop music. Often they are special jazz arrangements of famous songs. Think songs by Bruno Mars, Stevie Wonder, Earth Wind & Fire, Camila Cabello, Golden Earrings, The Blues Brothers, Weather Report, Quincy Jones, Whitney Houston, or the film music of James Bond and Lady Gaga. But there’s no denying a good arrangement of Dutch hits, Glenn Miller’s ‘In the Mood’ or a swinging version of Gershwin’s ‘Summertime’. Many pieces of music provide room for solos by our own composers. Conductor André Rave makes his own arrangements where necessary.

