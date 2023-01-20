Santalucía joins the Super League

LVP Y St. Lucia have reached an agreement whereby the insurance company sponsors the League of Legends Super Leaguethe most important esports competition in Spain.

Through this agreement, St. Lucia will have a presence in the broadcasts of the Super League in two key moments of the games, when one of the teams becomes with the first dragon achieving a series of outstanding advantages; and when I know configure the soul of the Riftin which the playing field undergoes alterations.

The Super League is one of the reference entertainment options for brands, and the arrival of Santalucía confirms that we are working in the right direction. We thank you for trusting us and because you are going to help us improve the competition in 2023, a year with many new features and content for the public. Jordi Soler, CEO of LVP.

At Santalucía we are committed to connecting with the youngest, organically integrating our brand into the most successful content among the target. The good results obtained in 2022 lead us to reinforce our commitment and enter in 2023 the sponsorship of the most powerful league, the League of Legends Super League. Laia Prunera, Director of Marketing and Events at St. Lucia

The super league the last Monday, January 16and is issued every Tuesday and Thursday in it LVP’s Twitch channel. In its first two days, and exclusively counting the Twitch channel, the competition has totaled more than 317,000 hours watched, with average consumption per viewer of more than 42 minutes. On the first day, in addition, a peak of 53,264 concurrent spectators was reached.

In sports, only two teams count their two matches as victories, UCAM Tokiers, current champion of the Iberian Cup; Y Movistar Riderswho dreams of recovering the league title harvested in the summer of 2020. For their part, Finetwork KOI and Jokers close the classification and have not yet released their victories.

Yesterday Thursday, the super league played in the afternoon his third day, in which duels such as the one of BISONS ECLUB against KOIin which BISONS emerged victoriousand the classic Movistar Riders against giantsin which the riders took victory.