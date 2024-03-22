Santiago Jimenez: the despised goalscorer

Santiago Jiménez is a collector of snubs in the Mexican National Team: from Gerardo Martino who did not take him to Qatar 2022 under an absurd argument, to Jaime Lozano, who did not give him the chance to play even a minute against Panama.

The Mexican soccer team is becoming an uncomfortable place for Santiago Jiménez.

On July 16, 2023, the forward came on as an 85th-minute substitute in the Gold Cup Final, with Mexico and Panama tied 0–0. Just 180 seconds later, he made an individual play in which he dragged a defender’s marker by several metres, and he scored the winning goal before the goalkeeper could get past him.

Eight months and five days later, the architect of that victory that gave the Tricolor the title, got tired of practicing and suffered the contempt of his coach, who asked him to consider him in a new competition, this time against the Canaleros. Decided not to. Nations League semi-finals.

21 goals in the Eredivisie that left him fighting for the top net-breaker trophy, his experience in the Europa League and Champions League, and the champion label in the Netherlands are not enough proof for ‘Chaquito’ to receive a vote of confidence and become. Gives him ownership in the Aztecs team.

Despite his youth (22 years), the Feyenoord footballer can count many little things around the tricolor, the biggest of them is the work of Gerardo Martino, who in an unexpected way did not take him to the World Cup in Qatar. decided to go. Who was having a great time.

The Argentine coach’s reasoning was actually absurd: “He scores a lot of goals in a few minutes,” as if this, far from being a great merit, was a condemnation.

The story is known, ‘Tata’ insisted on bringing Raul Jimenez to 50 percent of his capacity and Rogelio Funes Mori to wear the national shirt without any qualification.

Santiago Jimenez salutes while wearing Mexican national team clothing. getty images

However, far from questioning these decisions, Santiago dedicated himself to working, promoting his development in Europe and waiting for his turn in the national team, which still has not come.

During Diego Coca’s short-lived stay in the team, he was not even considered a starter, and now this trend continues with Jaime Lozano.

What happened last night against Panama in the Nations League semi-final hardly makes sense, because although the coach has every right to choose Henry Martin as his starting center forward, there is no way that anyone could not have him during the match. yes. place. One of the few Mexican football players with continued development in Europe.

Lozano justified Chaquito’s absence under the argument that he was forced to make other changes due to physical problems and at the end of the day he did not have room to bring him.

The reality is that there has been no concrete commitment to Jiménez, none of his three coaches in the national team have supported him by giving him repeated titles and he is considered a kind of luxury option.

In a video circulated on social networks, the player’s frustration and irritation can be seen when El Tri finished the changes against Panama and the coach did not even look at him.

The question that arises in light of these facts, considering that Henry Martín is an extremely reliable center forward, is this: what else must Jiménez do to play for the national team? Are 21 goals not enough in the Eredivisie?

The coaches in power have the answers, but the truth is that a new name has been added to the list of despised scorers.