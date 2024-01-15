Santos Laguna beats Cruz Azul 3-0 at home

Ignacio Ambriz Showed a real class in the duel between the clubs Santos Laguna before blue cross machine, After this his team managed to dominate the team martin anselmi With a worrying 3-0. Medina, Fagundez and Munoz He was in charge of giving the field three points.

Gol’s scream was present TSM Corona Stadium Thanks to Mexican midfielder Diego Medina. At the 35th minute, the players, led by Nacho Embriz, surged forward and managed to beat the Colombian goalkeeper on goal. Kevin Meier,

After some excellent touches on the right wing, Jordan Carrillo Ultimately he assisted Diego Medina. The national midfielder managed to withstand the pressure and the subsequent sweep Willer Ditta To send the ball away with excellent definition.

warrior domain

For the second part, Club Santos Laguna showed complete dominance over blue Cross, not only scored two goals, courtesy of Franco Fagundez and Santiago Munoz, but also carlos acevedo Argentina defender managed to stop the penalty Gonzalo Piovi,

After the expulsion of Villar Ditta in the 59th minute, the Laguneros counter-attacked under the leadership of Santi Munoz and Franco Fagundez (69′). The Mexican element eventually assisted the Uruguayan who scored his first goal. Completion 2024,

Acevedo and Munoz shine

at 80 minutes, carlos acevedo He dressed like a hero for the local team. After this, Mexican goalkeeper Gonzalo managed to stop Piovi’s penalty. Despite maximum penalties from the light blue team, the national team managed to show excellent determination to keep the ball.

In the end, Santiago Munoz gave a great performance Target At minute 83. East newcastle Not only did he provide the assist for Fagundez’s score, but he also made a dangerous play alone and beat the Machine’s goal after an effective cutback.