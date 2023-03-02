São Paulo for kids – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs? New live action film will approach the story without Soneca, Atchim and his friends

Parents whose childhood was marked by classic animation snow Whiteyou can already vibrate because there will be live action and the disney confirmed that the launch is scheduled for 2024.

In addition to a good opportunity for children to get to know the story, parents will be able to feel the nostalgia of seeing the film again, but with a small change from the original: without the seven dwarfs!

Read more: Snow White musical theater show brings together special effects that delight children

Do you know the story of Snow White?

The Snow White animation was one of the first produced by Disney and is still considered a legacy for being the first animation made by the company’s studios.

Its launch was in 1937, at the time it was a revolution for Disney’s cultural industry that currently exists even a documentary on disney+ about how the production and creation of animation was, which in total took four years of production and more than 300 artists participated in the project.

While the studio has yet to announce specific details about the story, they have confirmed that it will be similar to the animation story with a modern touch to delight a new generation.

What will the new film look like?

The new adaptation of the film will have for the first time a Latina actress in the role of Snow White, with Rachel Zeglerwho is of Colombian descent, playing the lead role.

In addition to her, the actors are confirmed Andrew Burnapin a role still unknown, and Gal Gadot, who will play the Evil Queen. The feature film is directed by Marc Webb.

The return of live-action animation will be interesting to see how the approach to the story and how it connects with the new generation.

Read more: Turn your daughter into a Disney princess! Unprecedented event brings experience from Orlando to Brazil, with the right to fly on Aladdin’s carpet!

And the seven dwarfs?

In a statement, the disney said that a “different approach” will be taken in relation to the seven dwarfs, so that the stereotype of the original version is not reinforced.

The clarification to the public came after British actor Peter Dinklage said that “it didn’t make sense to tell the story of dwarfs in a cave” and that he “isn’t screaming enough” in an interview with the WTF podcast.

With that, the actors who would play the roles of the seven dwarfs were fired and replaced by “magical creatures”, which contribute to the mystery of the plot. The question that remains in the air is how the new approach to history will be without the dwarfs.