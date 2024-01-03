Saoirse Ronan is going to get a big role in the next James Bond film

Oscar-nominated star Saoirse Ronan may play a big role in the next James Bond film. Irish actor Paul Mescal is also likely to get a bigger role in the next Bond film.

Irish bookmakers Ladbrokes are offering 5/1 odds that Saoirse will be the next Bond girl. Leading the pack is former Coronation Street actor Michelle Keegan with odds of 2/1, and right behind her is Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor at 3/1.









Meanwhile, bookmakers are taking a risk on Barbie star Margot Robbie, who is at 7/1.

Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes said: “Rumours are rife as to who will be the new Bond Girl, and patriotic punters are already showing their support for Saoirse Ronan, who is the frontrunner to land the coveted role.”

Saoirse previously said that she did not do many franchise films because she did not get the roles, but admitted that she would love to play a villain in a Bond film.

She said, “I would love to do Bond. What I really want is, like, I want to play a villain in a Bond movie, or something.”

“That would be incredible. But I would really love to do something big.”

Despite recent talk about a female Bond, there hasn’t been much said about having a female villain.

