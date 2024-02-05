Saoirse Ronan is Louis Vuitton ambassador + more fashion news

Photography courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Saoirse Ronan is officially a Louis Vuitton ambassador

Few brands wield star power like Louis Vuitton – and the iconic French fashion house has proved it once again by announcing four-time Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan as its new ambassador. After wearing the brand to the Sundance Film Festival in January and attending various LV events in recent months, ladybug And little Women The actress officially joined Zendaya and Chloë Grace Moretz as Louis Vuitton muse earlier this week.

Certainly with more appearances at LV looks in the near future, the house’s artistic director of women’s collections, Nicolas Ghesquière, enthused about Ronan in a recent press statement: “I have followed Saoirse’s career for many years. I find her absolutely fascinating in the roles she plays. And what’s more, behind her talent lies a charming and bright individual.”

Jenny Bird’s Spring 2024 collection is here

Few things say “I love you” quite like a special piece of jewelry, and Jenny Bird’s new spring collection is just in time to gift your loved ones — or yourself — for Valentine’s Day.

The Sculpted Knots & Pearls collection includes a series of bangles, earrings and ear cuffs crafted into fluid-feeling pieces with soft edges. Additionally, the addition of finely polished beads on many statement accessories adds a certain elegance to the artistic assortment.

Pandora has achieved its goal of exclusively sourcing recycled silver and gold ahead of schedule

Pandora is committed to a new sustainability practice adopting the three R’s (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle). Very seriously. The global jewelery brand will supply 100 per cent recycled silver and gold in place of newly mined metals for all its jewellery.

The change promises to significantly reduce the brand’s carbon footprint by reducing greenhouse gas emissions while avoiding the use of approximately 58,000 tonnes of CO2 per year. Additionally, after achieving this goal ahead of schedule (the company originally planned to acquire the Switch by 2025), Pandora hopes to begin making crafts with all recycled materials by mid-2024.

Veronica Beard’s First Handbag Collection Is Here

Calling all purse lovers! Veronica Beard recently released her first handbag collection and the line, which includes a variety of tote, bucket, and handheld styles, is a natural extension of the brand’s everyday, cool-girl aesthetic.

Created to complement the multifaceted and multitasking lifestyle of the woman on the go, the collection features seven versatile silhouettes in a variety of sizes, colors and luxury fabrics. Plus, each bag is adorned with sleek hardware that nods to the brand’s quintessentially sophisticated and classic look. Bring candy on the arm!

Renee Rapp is the new face of Majority

While Wednesdays may still be reserved for pink, Regina George says hoop earrings are an accessory you should wear every day of the week.

refresh yourself with it mean Girls In the promotional tour, Renee is the spokeswoman for Rap Mejuri’s new Hoops All the Ways campaign, which features a series of photographs meant to express a busy day in the life of the “Not My Fault” singer. At the core of the campaign are 12 brand-new hoop earrings from Mejuri, featuring both sculptural and more classic styles.

Stella McCartney visits Lady’s Garden

Ready to bid farewell to winter? Stella McCartney is here to help with her Spring 2024 collection, which dives into the blooming world of an English garden full of flowers.

According to a press release, the collection, which is based on a dreamy, hand-drawn floral print, aims to “create a surreal sanctuary in nature where Stella women can live free from society’s expectations”. With halter dresses made from organic crinkled chiffon and one-shoulder pieces with dramatic, flared sleeves, it’s safe to say you’ll be transported to another world — and we don’t think we’ll ever want to leave.

L’ORO and Norqain team up in honor of the NHLPA

In honor of the NHLPA All-Star Game in Toronto, watch boutique L’ORO is celebrating Norken’s partnership as the official watch partner of the association with a new limited accessory drop.

The exclusive watch (appropriately named the Wild One) is crafted with hockey-inspired design elements, such as a striking white band contrasting with a sharp black rubber case. Plus, since it’s made with Norqain’s own NORTEQ technology, the watch is sturdy enough to be worn safely on both sides. And On ice.

With only 300 pieces made, the collaboration is limited and only available while supplies last.

