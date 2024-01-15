Saoirse Ronan talks about the role she didn’t get in Barbie

Prince Harry believes King Charles’ cancer diagnosis could “reunite” the royal family.

The Duke – who stepped away from official duties in January 2020 to start a new life in California with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex – visited his father earlier this month after the 75-year-old’s diagnosis was announced Returned to UK. -Year-Old Emperor.

When asked “How was the trip emotionally?” Harry, who criticized Charles and his brother Prince William in his memoir “Spare” and subsequent publicity interviews, responded to Will Reeve on “Good Morning America”: “I love my family. The fact is I love them. “I’m grateful to be able to fly out to see and spend time with them.”

Actor Christopher Reeve’s son Will, who was paralyzed from the waist down after a horse-riding accident in 1995, later said: “I have also found in my own life that any illness in the family has a stimulating effect or a type of ” Family reunion. Is this possible in this case?”

Harry replied: “Absolutely. Yes, I’m sure. In all of these families, I see the strength of the family unit coming together day after day. I think that any disease, no matter what , brings them closer. Family.”