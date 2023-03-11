SAPNAP is the winner of the Squid Games in Minecraft and takes 100,000 dollars

The Squid Craft Games 2 has come to an end and we already have a winner of the 100,000 dollars, the streamer US SAPNAP has emerged victorious Minecraft. As in the first edition (and in the Netflix series), the last game of the event was the Squid game between SAPNAP and Shadoune666.

Before the big final event, of the 20 players who made it to day 6 there was only a chance for 2 finalists. In the first game of the night, dubbed The Base, players had to move around the stage while the music was playing, but when the music stopped they had to stand on a lighted base on the map.

Squid Craft Games deaths day 6

These were the 18 players who died in game 11 of the Squid Craft Games:

rhodezel

Vernier

Aldo

olligamer

DeqiuV

crisgreen

soypan

boffegp

Mariu

Betra

roier

boat

Abductor

Jelly

CaptainCat

contestine

georgenotfound

That’s how we got to Squid game between SAPNAP and Shadoune666a battle to the death that left the winner streamer from the United States, who, by the way, had already won the Mr Beast Squid Games.

Unfortunately there is still no information on the Squid Craft Games 3… but surely there will be a lot to see before the next big event of AuronPlay, El Rubius and Komanche.