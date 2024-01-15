Saprissa on the verge of achieving the feat against Philadelphia Union, but are eliminated from the Concacaf Champions Cup

2024-02-27



Saprissa He threw himself into everything in search of achievement philadelphiaBut an unfortunate goal in extra time in favor of the locals confirmed their exit CONCACAF American Cup. The Ticos reached the second leg of the Round of 16 with an obligation to win, as they had lost the first leg at the Ricardo Saprissa by a score of 2–3. He subaru park This commitment was placed which classified the decree philadelphia union, However, the Americans suffered enough losses to advance to the round of 16.

– Sports activities – Cuba’s Luis Paradela scored in the 13th minute of the game. This alerted the local people who tied the match in the 16th minute through their figure Julian Carranza. However, Quinn Sullivan extended the lead and it seemed the key had been defined. Around the 30th minute, youngster Warren Madrigal equalized the score, created space for himself and tied the game again with his left foot. The “Monster” was one goal away from equalizing the aggregate score. The complement was equally insane, but there was only one goal which came through Mariano Torres. Argentina scored from a free kick and the series was tied at 5–5 on aggregate. Saprissa needed one more goal so Philadelphia would be forced to score two more away goals. The Americans were further complicated when Englishman Jack Elliott received a red card from Honduran referee Selwyn Brown. – for a longer time – Everything indicated that the Costa Rican team had everything to score and advance to the round of 16, but the Dane mikael uhrey Quelled the Costa Rican confusion in CONCACAF American Cup. philadelphia Overall, they won the series 6-5.