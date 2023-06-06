Sarah Gert from Freedom Moses on ugly shoes and socks in sandals

Can you tell us more about the enduring nature of Freedom Moses?

“I honestly think there’s a lot Washing is currently happening. Whereas: It is difficult to be completely ‘green’. That’s why I’m careful to say that we are a sustainable brand. We try hard. Our packaging is biodegradable in addition to the sandals being made from eco-PVC. We are also doing research on incorporating algae into the sandals themselves, so that they are also biodegradable. This is my dream: that you can stick our shoes in the ground and flowers will grow out of them. For now you can at least throw them in the plastic bin so they get recycled. Meanwhile, I make sure that our shoes last for a very long time, so that you don’t have to throw them away at all.”

socks in sandals

And now a new shoe has arrived: the Kush. What can you tell about it?

“This also originated from my own need. The weather is often nice in Israel, but I also needed something when it’s cold. A shoe that you can wear when you go shopping and when you go out to dinner. Can be worn under jeans. Something to wear up and down. The model is based on a man’s sandal. I love that shape, it’s great and unisex. The sole is the same as our sandals. And the top is made from recycled wool. You have to keep recycling wool because it releases microplastics for eternity, but it’s also nice and soft. I promise: once you wear them, you’ll never want to take them off.

Speaking of comfort and trends. We increasingly see sandals with socks outside in the summer. anyway, its ugly shoes, – Comfortable shoes that we previously associated only with health and comfort – a hit. Why do you think so?

“I don’t think the trend is going anywhere. When I started my brand nine years ago, I was already wearing sandals with socks. People looked at me weird then, but I thought it was cool. In Japan they have been doing this for years. Nowadays you see a lot of people in sandals with socks, especially young people. In Tel Aviv they wear it in winter and summer, when it is very hot. It just looks cool. We have Kush now for the European market, when it’s cold in spring and autumn. I don’t want anything else myself.

Kush will be available in stores from September.