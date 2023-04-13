Sarah Paulson supported Pedro Pascal’s early career and even gave him money to feed himself

Currently, Pedro Pascal is one of the biggest names in television, with titles like Game of Thrones and The Last of Us under his belt. But it was not always so. During his youth, the actor struggled to build his career and even experienced financial difficulties. Who helped him at this time was Sarah Paulson.



Their friendship began three decades ago, in 1993, when Pedro Pascal went to New York as a student at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. In a recent interview with Esquire magazine, Sarah Paulson said that she helped Joel’s interpreter financially, even giving money so he could feed himself.

He talked about it publicly, but there were times when I would give him my per diem from a job I was working so he could have money to feed himself.

“We were going to see movies all the time in those years,” Paulson said, recalling their early friendship. “We were so lost in them. You can fill in the blanks on why that is all you want, but I think there were things we wanted to escape mentally, emotionally and spiritually”

As soon as he finished college, Pedro Pascal went to Los Angeles to try to fulfill his dream of being an actor. He got a few television jobs, but they weren’t enough to pay the bills. For this reason, he returned to New York again in the 2000s and was afraid of not being able to reach his goal.

“I died so many deaths,” Pascal said of this period in his life. “My view was that if I didn’t have major exposure at 29 I was done for, so I was constantly readjusting what it meant to commit my life to this profession and giving up on the idea of ​​looking like I thought I would when I was a kid. There was so many good reasons to put that illusion aside.”

Fortunately, for the audience and for Sarah Paulson, “everyone wants a piece” of Pedro Pascal. “You just want him to succeed,” said the actress. “And that to me, I feel, is the sign of a great movie star. I’m ready for him to take the reins from the previous romantic comedy guys like Bruce Willis and Mel Gibson and all those guys. He can be all of those. Let’s redo Die Hard with Pedro. Redo every Lethal Weapon movie with Pedro.”

