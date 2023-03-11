Sasha details meeting with Beyoncé and plays with Bruna Marquezine’s taste for men; watch

Sasha Meneghel was the guest of “PodDelas” this Thursday (9), and opened up about a series of remarkable stories in her life. The stylist told about her friendship with Bruna Marquezine and even spoke of her friend’s taste for men. The Xuxa heiress still recalled an incredible meeting with Beyoncé, and commented for the first time on a delicate period in which she had to deal with bulimia.

Sasha recalled the beginning of her friendship with Bruna and told how the two have similar personalities. “Really, we look alike, we have very similar taste. Even from clothes, to like, man. Before I got married, we had similar taste.”said the model, who went back. “Lies, Bruna is eclectic, right?”, completed Meneghel, bursting into laughter shortly after. “Bruna, don’t kill me… I think I made a mistake”she said laughing, afraid of having exposed her friend too much. “Bruna I love you”he concluded.

It is worth remembering that, years ago, Bruna already had an on-again, off-again relationship with Neymar, later also becoming involved with Enzo Celulari. More recently, there are rumors that the actress is living an affair with the American actor Xolo Maridueña, her co-star in “Blue Beetle”, a new DC film. Watch:

bulimia

During the interview, Sasha recalled how she was once affected by negative internet comments. “There was a time in my life, I think I was about 12 or 13 years old, when I started using the internet, then I would go in and search for ‘Sasha’, to see what people were saying about me. I saw some comments that struck me. I always had a lot of cheekbones, especially in childhood, I have a square face, so a comment that stuck in my head a lot was when they called me ‘Trakinas face’”she quoted.

Faced with these and other criticisms, the stylist ended up developing bulimia in her teens. “At that age, I developed bulimia and I never told anyone about it. Because I didn’t really know how to deal with it. I could not. I’m not one to expose my life that way, but I think it’s important because I think other people go through it. (…) I mentioned that one comment, but there were several I saw. I chose to focus on the negative for many years of my life, and that’s why I ran away from fame a lot, I didn’t know how to only look at the positive. That’s why I think I had these disorders”vented.

According to Sasha, it was even difficult to understand what was happening, but her support network and her mother’s help were very important. “It took me a long time to understand this… I didn’t even know it was bulimia. She was very young, 14 years old. She was very young. It was a lot of talking with my mother, with the people I love, explaining to me and showing: ‘Look, this is very serious’. It was a very big reception that I received, because I didn’t receive a judgment. It wasn’t like: ‘Oh, but you have everything, how do you…’. Because I didn’t even know what I was doing. It was simply having a large support network, of people who supported me at home, explained it to me”scored.

“I stopped for a while, then there was another moment in my life when I listened to the wrong person, that came back for a short moment, but it stopped for good, thank God”, he added. These days, Sasha tries hard not to listen to those negative comments. “It is a daily exercise for you to look at yourself and be affectionate with yourself, to love yourself, and not focus on that one comment, or on that person who tries to put you down”she said.

The model commented on how dealing with the disorder is a much more psychological issue. “It’s very easy to say: ‘Oh, just to (to do this)‘. Dude, it’s not a ‘just for’. It’s a treatment, it’s a daily exercise in which you have to understand how to be kind to yourself, how to love yourself, how not to see that what is a ‘defect’ for someone doesn’t have to be a defect for you. It’s part of who you are”he declared.

Meeting with Beyonce

Sasha even exposed the memories of when she met and talked to Beyoncé, still in childhood. “I met Beyonce. But I was very young, so it doesn’t count. I want to meet again”, she said, who considers herself “obsessed” with the diva. The magic moment happened at an event that also had the participation of Ivete Sangalo. “I was in Ivete’s dressing room and I was little. Beyoncé had just released the album ‘I Am Sasha Fierce’”he remembered.

Still small, Xuxa’s daughter took the opportunity to joke that she had the same name as Bey’s alter ego. “I was feeling a lot. And I was feeling very intimate because I thought ‘she wants to have my name’“continued. “I’ve always been a big fan of Beyoncé. I had the opportunity to go there and take a picture with her, because of Ivete, so I was all happy for her and said: ‘I am Sasha, you wanted my name’. (‘I’m Sasha, you wanted my name’, in Portuguese). That’s all I said”she completed.

Beyoncé laughed at the little girl’s speech and left… But this encounter left a strong impression on Sasha. “I took the picture, she laughed in my face and left”said. “A long time ago, I was a child. I had, I don’t know, seven… But I need to get to know her again, I need to renew, to know if she still wants Sasha”, made it clear. Who knows this reunion is coming?