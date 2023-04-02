Sasha, Marina Ruy Barbosa, Liniker: the week’s best beauty inspirations | Beauty

Beauty references are everywhere, but nothing like keeping an eye on what celebrities are wearing to inspire an upcoming production. Between red carpets around the world and events in Brazil, we take a closer look at the beautés of celebrities. This week, the hair shone with very long braids, make-up with a focus on the eyes and more. To the details!

braided

What do Selena Gomez and Marina Ruy Barbosa have in common? In recent days, the two bet on ponytails finished with very long braids – really! While Sel opted for a more neutral make-up, with smoky eyes in brown, Marina lined her eyes with black eyeshadow, which was very striking.

It’s fringe time

Liniker and Julia Roberts were also lined up for the past seven days. The singer combined the cut very close to the root with the curly strands, while the actress opted for a smooth styling with movement.

all eyes on us

Sasha Meneghel celebrated her mother Xuxa’s 60th birthday with a very colorful make-up. In the eyes, the model used shades in shades of pink, yellow and blue to create a kind of cute rainbow. In India, Simone Ashley followed the Dior show up close with black eyes, perfect inspiration to reproduce at night.

fashion duo

That’s what they say out there, ‘if together they cause, imagine together’. Jokes aside, this week two pairs drew attention for their choices beyond fashionistas. Zaya Wade and Gabrielle Union shone on a red carpet with makeup in neutral tones, topped off with beautiful smiles. Already Michelle Yeoh and Ariana Grande, posed together during a party. And isn’t it that Ariana really looks great with that shade of blonde?

even in the hands

To conclude this selection with a golden key, we highlight the manicures used by Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez. While the first bet on a neon tone, JLo chose the holographic chrome in neutral, but not at all minimalist.

