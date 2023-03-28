Satirical TERROR series starring Billie Eilish explores unhealthy relationship between fans and celebrities

We bring you today, a newcomer series on Prime Video and which is having the greatest success. The production of the time is Swarm (swarm in Portuguese), which even has the participation of singer Billie Eilish.

In addition, the Prime Video series is mainly inspired by the singer Beyonce, which carries with it thousands of fans around the world. Check out all the details about this incredible series below:

Discover the story of the new Prime Video series

In the story, Ni’Jah (Brown) is an R&B star of international fame. Among the fans of the pop diva is the young Dre. She maintains a fan club called “the swarm“, where he shares videos and photos of the artist.

Your obsession Love for the singer reaches a troubling level when Dre moves away from sister Marissa (Bailey) and joins his muse’s other lunatic fans. From there, a mixed feeling of adoration and violence begins to blossom in Dre.

The aesthetics surrounding the figure of Ni’Jah, from the musical genre to the costumes of the clips shown in the series, are inspired by the pop singer Beyonce. Another similarity is that the pop diva, author of hits such as “Single Ladies” and “Formation”, has a group of fans called Beyhive – a combination of the name Beyoncé with hive in English (beehive).

Launched just a short time ago, the series has already conquered 84% of positive evaluations from specialized critics and 73% audience approval ratings on Rotten Tomatoes – proving to be a big success.

Swarm deserves to be assisted?

Common cast quite diverse, Swarm has Dominique Fishback (Judas) in the role of the protagonist, in addition to pop singer Billie Eilish. Also on the team are Chloe Bailey (Grown-ish), Paris Jackson (Michael Jackson’s daughter), Damson Idris (Combat Zone), Rory Culkin (Signs), Byron Bowers (Irma Vep), Nirine S. Brown (Homecoming) and Karen Rodriguez (Illuminated).

the series of Prime Video was created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers, a talented duo who worked on the acclaimed series Atlanta. Malia Obama, daughter of former US President Barack Obama, makes up the writing team.

In your first season, the series has a beautiful look, in addition to knowing how to master the use of colors and excellent costumes. You can tell it’s a production with a budget well spent. Another super important factor is that Enxame talks about obsessionthe unhealthy obsession that some people create with celebrities and who shape their lives and personalities around them.

The way the series approaches this theme of obsession mixing with different genres of the horror it’s pretty cool. It has that whole suspenseful atmosphere where you don’t know what might happen, and what the protagonist is about to do, you always have. surprising and leaving apprehensive.

Check out the trailer for the new Prime Video series below: