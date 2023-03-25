‘Savage Land 2’: Suspense with Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen will win sequel

O deadline reports that a sequel to the film ‘Wild land‘, starring Jeremy Renner It is Elizabeth Olsen, is under development. However, the actors will not return for this sequel.

The magazine reports that the actor Gil Birmingham will return after its participation in the first film, with the actors Alan Ruck (‘Succession’), Kali Reis (‘True Detective’) and Tatanka Means (‘Tiger Eyes’) joining the cast.

Martin Sensmeier also returns for the new film, alongside the new members Jason Clarke (‘Terminator Genisys’), Scott Eastwood (‘Suicide Squad’) and Chaske Spencer (‘The Englishwoman’).

The direction will be kari skogland (‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’), and the script signed by Patrick Massett It is John Zinman (‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’).

Titled ‘Savage Land: The Next Chapter‘the film will follow the FBI investigation of several unsolved murders on Indian reservations in Wyoming, USA.

The film has no release date.

A hunter of coyotes and predators traumatized by the death of his teenage daughter finds the frozen body of a girl in a lonely place and decides to start an investigation into the crime.

The feature is directed by Taylor Sheridan, and is available in the Telecine catalogue.

