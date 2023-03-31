Savage X Fenty Show Vol.4 announced for 11/9 – RIHANNA.com.br

Savage X Fenty Show is where the girl from Barbados presents her new underwear collection, which still makes Victoria’s Secrets cry to this day. The show has even been awarded an Emmy for Outstanding Choreography, in addition to other awards. You knew? Hmm didn’t know? So now you know.

Today, 10/14, Rihanna presented us with a beautiful and sensual video, announcing the 4th edition of the Savage X Fenty Show on November 9 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

We still don’t know what guest appearances and special performances we will have. But let’s remember the previous years:

In 2019, the first, we had the supermodels Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne and Joan Smalls, participations of 21 Savage, Normani, Christian Combs and Paloma Elsesser. The performances were with Halsey, Migos, Big Sean, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, Fabolous and A$AP Ferg.

In 2020, the names of the performances were: Miguel, Rosalía, Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Mustard and Roddy Ricch. And with runway highlights featuring Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Normani, Paloma Elsesser, Lizzo, Demi Moore, Erika Jayne, Gigi Goode, Irina Shayk, Laura Harrier, Paris Hilton, Rico Nasty, Ryan Garcia, Shea Coulée, Willow Smith and Jaida Essence Hall.

Last year, 2021, the performances were from Nas, Daddy Yankee, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani and Jade Novah. Guest appearances were: Adriana Lima, Alek Wek, Behati Prinsloo, Bella Poarch, Eartheater, Emily Ratajkowski, Erykah Badu, Gigi Hadid, Gottmik, Irina Shayk, Jeremy Pope, Joan Smalls, Jojo T. Gibbs, Leiomy, Lola Leon, Lucky Blue Smith, Mena Massoud, Nyjah Huston, Sabrina Carpenter, Soo Joo Park, Symone, Thuso Mbedu, Troye Sivan, Vanessa Hudgens and Cindy Crawford.

In 2022, more precisely on 11/09/2022 we will have: _______________ (this is where you complete it). answer there our twitter who would you like to see perform at the 4th show.

Do I need to pay to see Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4?

NO! You can create a new Amazon account and try Amazon Prime for 30 days in this link. You can even do this right now to test the service, watch Rings of Power or any other series, and still get free shipping to buy on Amazon.

Is it a publicity? No, but it could be. Send treats there, Amazon.

