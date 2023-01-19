SAW gets a place in ESL Pro League 17

The Iberian scene of CS:GO continues to reap successes for all its fans. SAW has won all three of its matches. ESL Pro League 17 Conference and get a place in the best league on the international scene of shooter. With this classification of the Portuguese team trained by the Spanish arki, the ESL Pro League 17 will have the presence of two Iberian groups. The sad news is the removal of Case Esportsteam based in Spain.

SAW continues to demonstrate that the ESL Masters It is very necessary for the teams of Spain and Portugal. In previous editions Movistar Riders and FTW have reached the ESL Pro League thanks to his victories in the Iberian championship of CS:GO, but this time it was the turn of the warriors. The Portuguese lifted the title of ESL Masters in Dream Hack Valencia to close a good 2022, a victory that gave them a place in Conference. However, reaching the top league was going to be complicated due to format changes of said competition. These latest modifications benefited Movistar Riders, but complicated the future of SAW and Case Esports.

The way of SAW in ESL Pro League Conference

SAW began its journey by overwhelmingly defeating babos, but the road was going to get complicated with his next rivals. The tugas started losing to end point, but they turned the game around after a very close 2-1 on the three maps. After defeating one of the favorites another came, forZe. Despite the complexity of the rival, the team trained by arki proved to be very solid in both his pick and the decide. These three victories directly classify SAW to a league in which the best teams in the world are. The other team to qualify has been Eternal Fire after beating Sprout.

𝐑𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐌𝐁𝐄𝐑 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐍𝐀𝐌𝐄! ⚔️ If 2022 ended well, 2023 began perfectly with the qualification for a @ESLCS Pro League U17. Obliged by all or support, warriors! #StayAWarrior pic.twitter.com/B4nUBYEegO —SAW (@sawggofficial) January 18, 2023

The sad news of the qualifier comes with the defeat of Case Esports after losing to Endpoint and Partizan. However, the ESL Pro League 17 will have two Iberian teams thanks to the presence of Movistar Riders, a great success for those who work to develop our scene. The ESL Pro League will begin on February 22 and will have a new format after the last changes.