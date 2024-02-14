Say goodbye to cavities, pain and bruxism with Kiss Medicine

“You have to kiss. Kiss in the morning, kiss in the afternoon, before and after your nap.” Alfonso Aras clearly believes that kissing is the best medicine for the soul and for dealing with cavities and stress.

today is Valentine’s Day and in instigators We are especially romantic, but we want you to know that we are romantic strong protector of love Not just today, but every day of the year, especially if there’s kisses between. And, according to this study Alba Gutierrez tells us, kissing is a powerful medicine Which provides relief from pain of body and soul.

And no, we don’t just mean in the poetic sense. Science This is from our side also. “Kiss Prevent cavities and protect enamel Because they balance the pH of the mouth. they also protect infections, because the exchange of bacteria leads to the formation of antibodies. they provide relief Pain, since you release endorphins which have an analgesic effect on your body. Problems related to these are reduced Tension, because they rest. And above all, those who suffer bruxismKiss a lot, because it will be solved. And also pay attention, because they reduce dryness By mouth,” the associate summarizes.

Unfortunately, we lack the data to answer Mark Redondo’s question, who wants to know? kiss with pets They have a lot of beneficial effects. For now, you’ll have to keep trying with other humans. (Sorry, Mark).