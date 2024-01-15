Scaloni looks at MLS with great enthusiasm: “I would like to coach there”

Longtime Argentinian footballer prepares to shine in his homeland and then make the leap Europe, into leagues that were attractive in terms of status and which in turn represented a rapid economic recovery. However, the trend was changing and new markets emerged of MLS Best example. In the United States, more and more South Americans are shining, with a reducing factor Lionel Scaloni The -world champion coach- did not hide his desire to land there: “I would like to.”

In the southernmost country of the planet, youth trained with the desire to one day overcome Atlantic Oceanshine in old continent And wear the Albiceleste shirt. In any case, it is no longer necessary to compete in the big leagues to get a chance to play selection, without moving forward, Lionel Messi performs in (the best) inter miami And Thiago Almadathat shined Sub 23 Olympic Pre-Olympicsprotects the colors of atlanta united,

This tendency is seen not only in footballers, but also in coaches. Incidentally Gerardo Martino He is the highest representative of that country who is currently serving of MLS, but – apparently – Scaloni may be involved in the short term. At least that’s what he replied when they asked him about the possibility of directing North America,

The communicator who recently interviewed him asked, “Do you see yourself directing MLS one day?” The answer came immediately and without hesitation: “Yes, why not? I would love it, no problem. I have always liked it wherever there are challenges. And why not?”

Scaloni loves Thiago Almada

When urbanization takes over Buenos Aires, in Almada He puffs out his chest and proudly admits that he has plenty of “pasture.” When I was young I played barefoot and with a ball with broken blocks; The background sounds were not of encouragement but of gunshots that settled disputes between neighbors; Wearing the original shirt of the club he loved was a fantasy for economic reasons and four meals a day was a luxury that was difficult to achieve.

Adversities could not frighten him. Quite the contrary: his small stature did not stop him from becoming a legend in the world. army of the andes (a city popularly known as fort apache), where he began to build a bright future. debuted in Velez, where it shone; flew towards usa and got on the list selection to play in qatar 2022,

Now, with a world champion medal and as a reference sub 23 national team one who found the way Paris For olympic games What followed won Scaloni’s admiration. “We knew Thiago before he came along youth teams, We knew very well his quality, his way of playing, and in this case the decision was not difficult because he connects very well, he plays very well with the ball and he fits very well into our team. Sits. The contribution was very good. Apart from being a great player, he is a great guy, very professional and it is a great pleasure for us to have him,” he said.

Next, he talked about young Argentines who are active of MLS: “It is the case of Thiago, (Allen) Velasco and many others. I see them well, a growing league and boys can contribute to development, and why not, as seen, the case of Thiago “He’s been called up and he’s been a world champion. It feels like a competitive league to me and it’s going to get better, so if they play there I don’t see any barriers to being in the national team.”