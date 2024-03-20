Scandalous: Martino didn’t sell El Tri against Argentina, he just handed it over

Edson Álvarez’s admission of Martino’s reasons for not fielding him in Mexico’s defeat against Argentina in Qatar would confirm suspicions that Tata was not trying to win that match.

Los Angeles–finally edson alvarez Made public what he said in private in the corridor of Qatar’s Lusail Stadium after the 2015 defeat Mexicodirector Gerardo Martinofrom this perspective argentina (2-0).

–Why didn’t you play?–, he asked edson A Mexican television reporter in transit zone for media with World Cup broadcast rights.

“You tell me because I don’t understand it!” replied Edson, who was the undisputed holder of Gerardo Martino And that night he did not play a single minute, despite the fact that he was, ostensibly, the ideal footballer to cover Lionel Messi’s approach area to the Mexican side, who, given the nerves, would surely have made it 1-0. Will do it. , emotional and mental stagnation. Hector Herrera’s physique.

Edson Alvarez in the match with El Tri

Earlier, the same reporter had questioned Guillermo Ochoa. “What happened (against Argentina)?” The TRAU goalkeeper replied: “Nothing, he (Gerardo Martino) is a…!”

A few hours later, W Radio director Juan Carlos Zuniga described a similar approach with the Mexican team in his live report, with similar reactions. At the debate table, Alberto García Espey responded by quoting Edson Álvarez. Zuniga’s vocal silence confirmed the suspicions.

Against Argentina, Gerardo Martino decided to use two players trapped in the defensive wall, pushing Edson Alvarez aside. But Andrés Guardado was forced to come off the bench from the first half, suffering the effects of osteoarthritis in his knees, and in further friendlies against Poland it was already clear that Héctor Herrera could not last more than 60 or 70 minutes, At most. , on the court.

However, Edson, who had started in the 0–0 draw with Poland and was to score a brace in the 2–1 win over Saudi Arabia against Argentina in Lusail that night, was benched.

When these disagreements of Edson and Ochoa were exposed after the match against Argentina via ESPN Space, defenders of TRA immediately stood up to the defense of Tata Martino, and denied the facts that Edson Álvarez had stated in this Weeks confirmed this in a conversation with Caliente TV.

In the conversation, Edson Álvarez pointed to his cordial relationship with Martino, he also assured that the Argentine coach had asked him about the training systems of Ajax Amsterdam. For this reason, the Mexican midfielder was surprised to find himself without missing a minute against Argentina.

It was clear to everyone that Edson, physically, technically and football-wise, was a cut above Andres Guardado and Hector Herrera, who were already having the marks of certainly meritorious careers in European football.

However, Gerardo Martino’s management was plagued with rebellion, lies and falsification, such as when he almost denied under oath that he had asked Guillermo Almada for help in ensuring that the Mexican National Team had the same level of quality in players. The intensity, the commitment and the performance that Uruguay achieved in Pachuca.

Or his refusal to travel to Mexico in 2020, even when the FMF placed a private jet at his service. Or when in 2022, in the middle of the World Cup year, he again refused to travel to Mexico, when Liga MX was already active and when he was asked to contact his potential World Cup teams. Martino spent several months changing diapers.

Or during that entire time in which he did not dare to admit that the veto on Javier Hernández belonged entirely to Yoan de Luisa, as the then notorious president of the FMF confirmed in discussions with the media, especially ESPN. of José Ramón Fernández, and with TUDN and MedioTiempo.