Scarface The World Is Yours PC Game Free Download Latest Version

The game opens with the final scene of the 1983 film. The Bolivian cartel raids Tony’s mansion. Instead of dying, Tony kills the assassin who killed him in the movie The Skull. Tony then fights his way through the mansion where many of his henchmen are shot to death, along with exploding rocks around the mansion built by Antonio. Tony then makes his way through the basement to the pool to avoid the chaine ambassador he was waiting for, but the exit is blown up by a bazooka. Tony struggles around the mansion, nearly dying after witnessing a tiger prey on Jose, but the police and SWAT arrive and take out the remaining assassins. Tony, barely alive, escapes and the living assassin informs Sosa that Tony’s empire has been ruined by a phone call.

DOWNLOAD NOW

Step 1: Search for a reliable website that offers free game downloads.

Step 2: Click on the download button and wait for the download to finish.

Step 3: Once the download is complete, extract the downloaded files using a file extractor like WinRAR.

Step 4: Run the setup file and follow the on-screen instructions to install the game.